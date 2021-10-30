Panton heading to climate summit in Glasgow

Premier Wayne Panton

(CNS): Officials have confirmed that Premier Wayne Panton, the Cayman Islands’ first ever minister for climate resiliency, will be travelling to Scotland this weekend to attend the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. Panton will join the UK delegation and have access to the Blue Zone, the United Nations-managed space that hosts the negotiations, his office stated. Access to the zone is restricted primarily to government ministers and officials.

Panton will remain at the event until 3 November, when he will return home because, he said, he is well aware of the need to address the issues here surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and to finalise the PACT Government’s first budget.

But he said he would make Cayman’s voice heard about climate change while in Glasgow.

“Our presence there will afford the Cayman Islands an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with global partners in our collective fight against climate change and the damage it is doing to planet Earth,” said Panton. “The impact of climate change is frightening, especially for small islands states like ours. Our voices need to be heard loud and clear and I intend to add mine to those of our regional colleagues who share the same vulnerabilities and concerns.”

The Caribbean is highly vulnerable to sea level rise and increasing water temperatures and Panton said the rallying cry remains “1.5 to stay alive”, which is the aim to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels to prevent the worst of the climate change impacts on our region, including the survival of our coral reefs and marine biodiversity.

“I join with the regional community to strongly advocate closing the emissions gap, and increasing financial support for those nations most vulnerable to climate change impacts,” he said.

Cayman will be well represented, as student activists Dejae Lyons and Isabella Watler and the National Trust’s Environmental Programmes Manager Catherine Childs are also attending. Panton said it was critically that important young people are included in the climate talks. “It is their future that is being discussed and they should be included in the conversation.”