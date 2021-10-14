PACT pursuing PPM’s ID card project
(CNS): The PACT government has approved the design of the Cayman Islands’ first national identity card, according to the summary notes released by officials from the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 6 October. The notes say that testing of the “digital identity solution” by the ministers, parliamentary secretaries and civil servants has also been approved. A request for proposals to develop the programme was issued in January but there has been no news about the project since.
Former commerce minister Joey Hew, who was spearheading the project under the last administration, had said that the card would not be mandatory but that its success depended on the creation of a comprehensive single database of all the people living in the Cayman Islands.
It will also require its own legislation, which has not yet been released. The proposal has been met with a mixed response from the public because of concerns relating to privacy and security, as it is not clear what data will be held and by whom.
Officials have previously said it will be a formal government-issued, wallet sized, photo-identification card that will have a holder’s current Cayman immigration status and a digital signature feature that will allow holders to confirm their identity online or sign documents digitally.
Last summer Hew told the then Legislative Assembly that the public would be able to choose what they share with government and which entities they share it with. The card was also promoted as a way to increase efficiency and make life easier for people interacting with government.
The ID card is expected to allow government departments to cross-check accurate basic information with each other rather than residents having to provide information every time they need some form of public service.
See the Cabinet notes here.
The only people who should have ID cards and be named are members of “The Ex-pat Association of The Cayman Islands”
I am a North American expat and I think these people are disgusting.
If you don’t like the policies in a foreign country, GO BACK TO WHEREVER YOU CAME FROM!!
Summary notes link to documents seems to be broken, getting a page not found at the moment.
CNS: Sorry. This is why I put things in the CNS Library. I’ve created a page here with all the Post Cabinet Meeting Notes we have received so far.
Unnecessary waste of money.
There is nothing that this accomplishes that current information held by the CIG does not. Other than put it all into a single database that if hacked means that all of your personal information is known not just a portion of it.
So, who benefits?
Not you and I.
We have passports, driver’s licenses, and voter ID cards.
I am trying to think of citizens who fall between the cracks which require an additional identification, and I’m not coming up with anything.
I didn’t understand why we needed this in the previous administration and I don’t get it now. Maybe someone can explain it to us without all the ire that is so common in posts on this forum.
The thought that the Cayman Islands Government would be responsible for securing a central database with information about every resident in the Cayman Islands is scary at best.
I see a lot of benefits from the use of a digital ID but I simply can’t get onboard with the CIG being responsible for the security of a central database with data on every resident in the Cayman Islands.
The CIG has not demonstrated the level of competence to suggest that this is workable.
If they hadn’t started issuing passports to non-Caymanians, there would be no need to prove immigration status. That stupid policy needs to end….retroactively! When current passports of non-Caymanians expire, don’t renew them. Everyone should have a passport from the country/countries of their citizenship. Nowhere else in the world grants passports to non-citizens.
But Cayman passport holders are a B.O.T.C Naturalized citizen in order to apply for being a status holder. Irrespective of place of birth. Deemed citizens by qualifying under the Naturalization Act & granted that belonger status by Immigration. Also Queen Elizabeth II has a nice letter in the front page , just like my British passport has a similar letter.
But as you point out ( in your mind…) a stupid policy
For goodness sake don’t put the guy in charge of the RFID vehicle plates in charge of this!
No kidding! But in fairness there is a new DVDL website along with all new CIG sites, and finally and my pre-Ivan plate is ready for collection! Only took 4 years! At least the RFID plates have a purpose.
still waiting on mine from when they were first rolled out
Not opposed to the government having my information, since they have all of it anyway at this time but I believe its time for Cayman to step up in the world. Banking solutions and almost every other public run institution appears to be decades behind in terms of efficency and scalability. This archaic approach needs to be reconsidered. The world is moving to decentralization and Cayman could be the beacon for the caribbean, though I highly doubt anyone wants to put in the work to get there, despite every project we undertake is outsourced and done by consultants anyway.
The idea of another centralized service that collects our data is off putting consiering. Blockchain can afford a decentralized solution that will provide a properly secure system which can be piggy backed on in the future in order to provide more and more services including a digital currency (this might freak some of the older folks out but this is where it is heading for the world, its time to face that fact).
Singapore is a great example of a nation that is looking to use technology to solve its problems but also factoring decentralizing. As we have seen in the last few weeks, centralized banking services were under attack and brought down all over the world. People could not access their funds. A blockchain solution would prevent this and ensure that people have access to the service/resource at all times, failing a full internet catastrophe.
Either way, I know my country will always be years behind. They will invest millions of dollars into a project only to force themselves to use it in order to justify the cost, keeping us stagnant and dependent on legacy infrastructure for another decade to come.
What pisses me off is that my kids, born in Cayman to Caymanian parents have been issued with a Cayman passport that doesn’t make them Caymanian. For that I have to pay extra to have a stamp in their passport saying they have a right to be Caymanian. It doesn’t get any dumber than this! If the card is free and shows immigration status, why do I have to pay for the ‘right to be Caymanian’ entry?
Hmmm… strange. I just got a Caymanian status stamp in my passport last month and it didn’t cost me anything but about 10 minutes of waiting time at the location on Mary Street. I think you must have paid for something else.
They gave me a bunch of forms. I don’t think it is the same thing. My kids are Caymanian by birth and it is a birth right. You can lose status.
i didnt pay a dime lmao you should look into that sounds like you got scammed or paid fro soemthing else..
Nope, not having one. I’ve got a drivers license, voters id and two passports.
This is a pointless waste of time
I think the idea is to add a further layer of due diligence to audit people that have none of the forms of identification you’ve just mentioned, or worse fraudulent ones. Not necessarily to make your law-abiding life any more complex.
Except for the fact that government will be in charge of it. Do I really need to explain further???
But the only people who will bother to get one are the law abiding people, so yeah, it will really.
Doesn’t matter if you get one or not. The contractor will still get paid, which is the purpose of the exercise.
lmao you sound dumb lmao but ok
…don’t forget myHSA account and library card. Cayman Revenue Service/Disservice soon come.
You have completely convinced us all that you have a library card. Really.
Which group started any public initiative, is irrelevant to me; we the People pay for it, so I only care that it is completed. I am SICK of seeing good initiatives thrown away just because they were proposed by a previous group. As long as the country will benefit from it, bring it. Fine-tune it if necessary, but carry it out. It is time we stop cutting our nose to spite our face.
Do we REALLY need this? Why?
Bad enough that the voter list is published online with occupations and addresses. GDPR nothing.
what go wrong when this is being handled by our ‘world class’ civil service…….zzzzzz
hope it goes better the car number plate fiasco….
I had an immigration ID card when I got here in 1995, what great progress……………..
If we must get them then they should also have the ability to endorse them so you can show you have a driver’s licence.
Why do you need it if you already have a drivers license?
Well, if we must get this card eventually then I also don’t want to carry a driver’s licence.
Will these actually indicate who is Caymanian, as we don’t really know that…
and who is getting the contract for this.
I’m sure Canover and Jeff will be putting in a bid!
Ah hell, let’s just let Mac do it.
through their proxy
80% of the population is already chipped though.
I would normally say stop watching Fox News, but you’re even farther down the rabbit hole than that, so please seek psychiatric help because you’re suffering from serious delusions.
Your sarcasm radar is broken.
9.55am More like “pinned”.
Soon come in 2043
Yes! ID cards are such a priority for the Govt given the financial crisis! Tourism? Who needs it when we have ID cards 🙄
These ID cards are part of the eGovernment initiative that has been discussed for a couple of years. It’s actually a good thing … assuming they work!
Manderson needs a system that identifies how many times a civil servant’s incoming calls go to voicemail, better still, he should have video surveillance to evidence how long they are actually sitting at their desk during office hours.
I think you will generally find that people can walk and chew gum at the same time.
Unless they are Civil Servants.