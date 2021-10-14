PACT pursuing PPM’s ID card project

(CNS): The PACT government has approved the design of the Cayman Islands’ first national identity card, according to the summary notes released by officials from the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 6 October. The notes say that testing of the “digital identity solution” by the ministers, parliamentary secretaries and civil servants has also been approved. A request for proposals to develop the programme was issued in January but there has been no news about the project since.

Former commerce minister Joey Hew, who was spearheading the project under the last administration, had said that the card would not be mandatory but that its success depended on the creation of a comprehensive single database of all the people living in the Cayman Islands.

It will also require its own legislation, which has not yet been released. The proposal has been met with a mixed response from the public because of concerns relating to privacy and security, as it is not clear what data will be held and by whom.

Officials have previously said it will be a formal government-issued, wallet sized, photo-identification card that will have a holder’s current Cayman immigration status and a digital signature feature that will allow holders to confirm their identity online or sign documents digitally.

Last summer Hew told the then Legislative Assembly that the public would be able to choose what they share with government and which entities they share it with. The card was also promoted as a way to increase efficiency and make life easier for people interacting with government.

The ID card is expected to allow government departments to cross-check accurate basic information with each other rather than residents having to provide information every time they need some form of public service.