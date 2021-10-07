PACT goal remains to reopen without retreat

Premier Wayne Panton addresses Parliament this week

(CNS): The PACT government’s goal remains to reopen the borders to tourists in the coming weeks without having to close them again or see the country go back into any kind of lockdown. Premier Wayne Panton has said that government will give the country a month’s notice when it sets a date for lifting isolation restrictions. His deputy, Chris Saunders, said the aim is to do what no country has done before, which is to open up to visitors without having to close back down because of a surge in cases of COVID-19.

The decision last month to pause the reopening after the virus returned to the community has not changed the main goal of reopening and staying open.

“Our vision is to get the country to a point where we can continue the reopening programme and remain open in a responsible way, not just trying to stay open… but doing it in a safe way,” the premier said in Parliament Tuesday. This means being able to manage the “inevitable increase in COVID-19 cases that will come with reopening the border”, he added.

So far, no one has become very ill as a result of the current community spread and Public Health has been able to manage the testing and tracing, he noted. But this test of the system has given an insight into how ready we are for reopening, as that will present a bigger challenge than the current situation. He said there is more work to be done to be ready.

It has become evident over the last few weeks that public health resources are creaking under the pressure of the current local transmissions, even without any illness. Managing outbreaks and testing in schools is overwhelming and the system of isolation is unsustainable, as an undisclosed number of families are forced into quarantine.

The number of teachers in quarantine alone has forced schools into an early mid-term break, which is impacting parents, who may have had no exposure to the virus, with child care issues.

Meanwhile, people in isolation are complaining about difficulties in getting a response from either Travel Cayman or Public Health as children become sick or they need help getting supplies or dealing with employers pressuring them to come to work.

“The government is taking stock of the systems and improving… our state of preparedness,” Panton told Parliament, stating that the reopening plan needed to be, and was going to be, updated.

“We cannot continue to close all schools. We cannot continue to ban all indoor activities and exercise. We cannot continue to have the borders closed for much longer. We cannot expect to lock down for months to get rid of COVID, to get back to zero. That makes no sense. We have COVID in the community. We have to go forward. We have to live with it.”

Panton said tourism was an essential part of the economy and had to be revitalized, but the focus was on making sure the health system would not be overwhelmed. He said rapid testing will be used to help identify and isolate positive cases more quickly.

“In the coming weeks we will need to re-engage in the discussion around reopening our borders… We know the challenge is to balance the imperative to keep our community safe with the imperative of opening responsibly,” he added.

The premier explained that the aim would be to open to vaccinated visitors without the need for them to quarantine, while at the same time minimising hospitalisations and having no deaths in the community related to COVID. He said this goal was driving the plan.

In short, the premier outlined an opening scenario where there would be no need to retreat because government has created a safe environment for people to live with, but not suffer from, the virus.

“What we will do in the coming weeks is to give the country an effective, implementable, resource-identified plan that Cabinet has decided on before reopening, a plan which provides predictability, accountability and transparency that we can share with everyone,” he said.

Panton said everyone must share in the confidence that we can open successfully but the government was not just going to pick a date, regardless of the pressure coming from the business community.

“That is not the smart thing to do,” he said, adding that the government needed to properly evaluate the readiness before setting the date. “The fear of getting COVID is understandably distressing to many but the uncertainty of not having a reopening date is equally distressing to others.”

Panton said there had been a rapid shift over the past few weeks about the need to get ready to handle the virus but the hurdles to come were all manageable.

“We feel we have to give the country at least a month’s notice,” he said. After all of the assessments relating to the readiness, the government would then give notice about the plans to lift the isolation measures for vaccinated guests.

The current pause may now not last until the end of the year, but any return of visitors before the Christmas or New Year holidays is unlikely to be significant.

American Airlines’ plans to begin flying to Grand Cayman at the beginning of December, which were announced last month, have been postponed until next year, according to social media posts. While Jet Blue and Delta are still planning to fly here before the end of the year, the airlift will still be very limited, with only a fraction of the visitors who came to Cayman during Christmas 2019.