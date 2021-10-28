Owners warned to lock cars after spate of thefts

(CNS): Police are warning drivers to be on alert after a number of thefts from inside vehicles in George Town, and urging them to remove valuables from inside their cars and to make sure they are locked. A number of thefts and attempted thefts have taken place in the Smith Road and Windsor Park areas over the past weeks and the police are advising people to reduce the chance of being a victim by following a series of precautions.

Owners are advised not to leave valuables, such as shopping bags, handbags, electronics, money or jewelry, where they are visible in vehicles and never leave them there overnight or for extended periods. People should park vehicles in well lit areas and if possible in places with security cameras or security officers on sight. Vehicle should be locked and not left running or with the keys inside, even for a short time.

The thefts are under investigation and police are encouraging all members of the public to report incidents to the police, regardless of whether or not anything was stolen, by calling the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or your nearest police station.