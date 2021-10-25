Over 80 COVID cases reported over weekend

(CNS): Just two travellers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on exit from quarantine at the weekend but another 81 people, including 13 children, picked up the virus in the community over the weekend. According to various sources, people have tested positive across all sectors of the economy, including vaccinated staff at Cayman Airways and an unvaccinated civil servant who travelled to both Cayman Brac and Little Cayman before receiving a positive test result.

There have also been reports of bar staff continuing on the job while waiting for their own tests after co-workers tested positive.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee noted the importance of people staying home after they have had either a positive PCR test or a positive lateral flow test in order to slow the rate of progression of the virus through the community. They should remain at home with their household contacts until they have discussed with Public Health the next steps forward.

“If you’re positive you will need to isolate, but please contact Public Health on further advice about what to do with the other people in the household,” he said.

Public Health officials are also urging people to remain vigilant about COVID-19 safety practices, including wearing a mask, washing hands, getting vaccinated and getting a booster shot if eligible.

Dr Lee said that health officials are monitoring the level of hospitalisations and severe symptoms as compared to the overall number of positive cases, as the pace of the virus appears to be increasing. The number of active cases has not yet been released, but on Friday before these 83 additional cases there were already well over 270 people in quarantine.

The results cover the 1,646 PCR tests administered between Friday morning and Sunday evening.

It is apparent that Cayman’s daily infection rate is increasing and efforts to curtail the spread of the virus do not appear to be working. The current number of symptomatic patients was not immediately released Monday evening, though on Friday 65% of the patients had symptoms.

While one positive COVID patient has been released from the hospital, another patient was admitted Sunday for an unrelated matter.

Lateral flow tests were expected to be distributed today to schools across Grand Cayman and are now available at local pharmacies, but there is still no sign of the policy surrounding the use of the tests as a tool to manage isolation. “Further information will come as we move forward relating to the rollout of lateral flow tests,” Dr Lee said.

Vaccinations increased marginally over the weekend, with 217 people getting a second dose and another 135 getting their first shot. The booster programme is still open to all healthcare workers, vulnerable people and anyone over 50 who received their last shot at least six months ago. To date 2,603 people have had the third shot.

The number of people currently in isolation has not been released for over a week but hundreds of households are believed to be locked down.

CNS will update this report with the details of the current active cases, the number of people suffering symptoms and those currently in isolation as soon as the information is available.

People in isolation in need of support can call the dedicated line on 946-3530

or the toll free number 1-800-534-3530, or email isolationsupport@gov.ky The support line is manned 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday. Out of hours calls will be forwarded to the Hazard Management duty officer.

Anyone with flu symptoms is urged to stay at home in the first instance and contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about those symptoms before visiting the flu or testing clinic. Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 345-947-3077 or 345-925- 6327 or email flu@hsa.ky

Callers will be screened for travel history and advised on what to do next.