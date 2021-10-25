Over 80 COVID cases reported over weekend
(CNS): Just two travellers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on exit from quarantine at the weekend but another 81 people, including 13 children, picked up the virus in the community over the weekend. According to various sources, people have tested positive across all sectors of the economy, including vaccinated staff at Cayman Airways and an unvaccinated civil servant who travelled to both Cayman Brac and Little Cayman before receiving a positive test result.
There have also been reports of bar staff continuing on the job while waiting for their own tests after co-workers tested positive.
Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee noted the importance of people staying home after they have had either a positive PCR test or a positive lateral flow test in order to slow the rate of progression of the virus through the community. They should remain at home with their household contacts until they have discussed with Public Health the next steps forward.
“If you’re positive you will need to isolate, but please contact Public Health on further advice about what to do with the other people in the household,” he said.
Public Health officials are also urging people to remain vigilant about COVID-19 safety practices, including wearing a mask, washing hands, getting vaccinated and getting a booster shot if eligible.
Dr Lee said that health officials are monitoring the level of hospitalisations and severe symptoms as compared to the overall number of positive cases, as the pace of the virus appears to be increasing. The number of active cases has not yet been released, but on Friday before these 83 additional cases there were already well over 270 people in quarantine.
The results cover the 1,646 PCR tests administered between Friday morning and Sunday evening.
It is apparent that Cayman’s daily infection rate is increasing and efforts to curtail the spread of the virus do not appear to be working. The current number of symptomatic patients was not immediately released Monday evening, though on Friday 65% of the patients had symptoms.
While one positive COVID patient has been released from the hospital, another patient was admitted Sunday for an unrelated matter.
Lateral flow tests were expected to be distributed today to schools across Grand Cayman and are now available at local pharmacies, but there is still no sign of the policy surrounding the use of the tests as a tool to manage isolation. “Further information will come as we move forward relating to the rollout of lateral flow tests,” Dr Lee said.
Vaccinations increased marginally over the weekend, with 217 people getting a second dose and another 135 getting their first shot. The booster programme is still open to all healthcare workers, vulnerable people and anyone over 50 who received their last shot at least six months ago. To date 2,603 people have had the third shot.
The number of people currently in isolation has not been released for over a week but hundreds of households are believed to be locked down.
CNS will update this report with the details of the current active cases, the number of people suffering symptoms and those currently in isolation as soon as the information is available.
People in isolation in need of support can call the dedicated line on 946-3530
or the toll free number 1-800-534-3530, or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
The support line is manned 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
Out of hours calls will be forwarded to the Hazard Management duty officer.
Anyone with flu symptoms is urged to stay at home in the first instance and contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about those symptoms before visiting the flu or testing clinic.
Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 345-947-3077 or 345-925- 6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
Callers will be screened for travel history and advised on what to do next.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Well done PACT!
By my calculations we have now passed the 500 cases/100,000 population in any rolling 30 day period that is the requirement for being classified as a Level 4 “red list” country by the CDC. That is impressive with quarantine in place. No doubt PACT will achieve even higher numbers once quarantine is dropped!
Harbingers of things to come. The current spread was probably caused by just 1 individual getting around or through quarantine 6 – 8 weeks ago. Imaging what hundreds of infected people can do.
Government is proposing to drop quarantine and is hoping for 1000+ tourist arrivals per day. Based on the experience of the last 4 months that will translate into 10 – 20 infected individuals per day being released into our community.
This prediction is based on the fact that over the past 4 months Public Health has reported 10 – 20 Covid cases detected on quarantine exit testing per 1000 arrivals. All of those individuals had negative PCR tests prior to boarding their flights to Cayman. Without quarantine and exit testing all of those individuals would have been allowed to enter our community to spread the virus.
As the Covid numbers have not changed much in the populations that will be coming to Cayman, we can therefore expect that 10 – 20 Covid infected individuals will be released into our community every day as of 20 November.
That is the part of the plan that government and the developers and the hotel owners don’t put into their publicity efforts.
Don’t worry the government has things under control. Everything will be fine. Oh look there goes another flying pig!
80 positive cases in the community approximately 6-8 weeks after 1 or at most 2 positive cases got into the community either as a result of the decrease in quarantine to 5 days or possibly a drug canoe landing and bringing the virus. We are following the path of other countries in that regard without dropping quarantine. Soon we will be at 100+ new cases per day and that is without the hundreds of infected (but vaccinated) people government is planning to let in starting 20 November.
Things completely now out of control. On a per capita basis these figures are massive compared to many other supposedly hard hit countries.
The Govt has lost control of things.
People with infected family members are being selfish and ridiculous in not staying at home and not isolating properly.
The gyms etc are a joke- no mandatory masks, no cleaning of machines etc.
Only a matter of time before some folk start dying.
What you say is true, but there is no viable alternative other than closing restaurants, curfews and ultimately lockdowns.
Covid is not going away. Society (aka) government has made a decision that in order to live normal lives, some people will die.
Despites a small vocal minority on here who think we can maintain a bubble, I suspect the majority of residents understand that life must move on and want it to move on.