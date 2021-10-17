Over 60 families released early from isolation

(CNS): Around 220 people from 62 different households were released from quarantine Saturday as the rapid testing pilot programme got underway at the John Gray High School Gymnasium. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed that just one adult and one child tested positive and had to return to quarantine. All the rest of the children, teachers and parents involved in the lateral flow testing were able to go home with the test kits. The pilot is focused on families that had been in quarantine as a result of the school outbreaks but where no one in a household to date had the virus.

This involved students in certain classes at Clifton Hunter High School, Cayman Academy and First Baptist along with their households and teachers. Everyone was given a demonstration of how to do the tests and then assistance in conducting them by a Public Health official to prepare them for conducting these tests on themselves and assisting their family members.

All households were given tests to take home and must send the results to Public Health at quarantine@hsa.ky daily.



If anyone tests positive with the home tests, they will need to re-isolate and contact Public Health. Everyone is obligated under the Public Health Act to report all communicable diseases, including COVID-19. Each family will have their results viewed by a member of the Public Health team. Lessons and feedback from this weekend’s pilot will be incorporated into the national testing plan for education.

See a demo of how to do the test below:

Anyone with flu symptoms is urged to stay at home in the first instance and contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about those symptoms before visiting the flu or testing clinic. Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 345-947-3077 or 345-925- 6327 or email flu@hsa.ky

Callers will be screened for travel history, advise on what you should do next.

People in isolation who need help can also call the Flu Hotline.