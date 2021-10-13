Over 400 global citizens living in Cayman
(CNS): Since the Global Citizen Concierge Programme was rolled out one year ago, allowing the Cayman Islands to take advantage of ‘digital nomads’, 219 families have been granted the certificate that allows them to live in Cayman and work remotely for up to two years. Officials from the tourism ministry said this equated to around 430 people. Although they fall within the visitor category, WORC has confirmed that there is nothing to prevent these long-term visitors from becoming permanent residents via the various categories for wealthy people.
The ministry confirmed that the programme, which will remain open until November 2022, continues to attract new applicants and there are 34 currently pending.
The fee for two people is just US$1,469 per year, so government has made no more than around $330,000 in direct revenue. However, the hope is that these individuals will have contributed much more to the local economy through their general living expenses and renting accommodation.
To qualify, applicants must earn a minimum of US$100,000 annually if applying as an individual, or US$150,000 with a partner and US$180,000 with dependents. This money must be earned from work generated outside the Cayman Islands, since the aim is to attract people who can use technology to work entirely remotely from the source of their business or employer.
Although these wealthy individuals are not allowed to do any work based in Cayman, they are not prohibited from investing in property. This means they could stay much longer than the allotted two years by applying for permanent residency through the provision for independent means.
The special immigration group was created to attract short-term, wealthy visitors while the borders remained closed to tourists. But according to a spokesperson from WORC, there is nothing in the law that would prevent these digital nomads from applying for PR if they meet the criteria provided for the well-off in the five different categories that deal with people of independent means.
Purchasing property remains the easiest route for the well-heeled to put down long-term or permanent roots in the Cayman Islands. As little as US$1 million in property is enough to secure 25 years residency, which in today’s housing market is not very much at all.
This provision for the rich to settle without any other connection to the islands is considered one of several factors that has overinflated Cayman’s properly market, fuelled the excessive coastal development and pushed home-ownership beyond the reach of local people.
Boy me sorry for the poor caymanian children who st this rate will never able to own a home in their own little island,tell you what try go to other country and do it,greediness choke puppy
Some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. They love money, they love to tell you they have money and they don’t give a damn about anything other than money. Good people though.
You’ve met them all have you? All 400? What a silly and generalising statement. You should be ashamed of yourself and just sound jealous.
Sounds like they fit in perfectly in Cayman.
Greed loves this place
Cayman is all about the greed
Not just this place.
Well, at least they’re not bitter pricks like you.
The islands selling their soul (and prime real estate) to persons who will give nothing back and making home ownership for working Caymanians impossible. No other country in the world would allow this. They don’t even pay ongoing property or capital gains tax. Madness.
Most countries don’t have property tax. I’m the uk we certainly don’t… for my property I brought in cayman after 8 years living here, I pay strata which covers garbage collection etc. why should I pay more tax on top of the vast work permit fees my employer pays, the stamp duty I have paid, and excessive import duties paid daily in supermarkets daily etc, all of which by me being here already generates huge for the government? The expats on this island already generate the vast majority of governemnt revenues,
2:48 – No other country in the world? Have you seen what’s happened in the USA? Miami, for example, is just about all foreign owed through shell companies. It’s been lost to these people who only need a place to park their cash. Canada tried to limit foreigners from buying out their country (mostly Chinese) with a foreign investor tax on real estate.. didn’t work. It’s everywhere.
LOL. Practically every country allows this and most countries don’t have CGT on primary residences either. Next.
How ignorant can you be?
They pay the same “taxes” as we do in the form of duties and stamp tax.
If they are American citizens, they also pay taxes there.
Most people buying are working folks too. Just saying.
You can’t be expecting a civil servant to be buying in lacovia right?
Wow, what a turnaround, where are all the driftwood, anti expat, furriner comnents LOL
LOL welcome, nice people, hypocrisy at its best!
The Global Citizen Concierge Program sounds like a good initiative generally — especially if (both in theory and reality) they spend money in the domestic economy, but only engage in profit-earning activities (business, trade, employment and profession) outside of the Cayman Islands only.
It is a positive initiative to have good people, who spend money locally and do not compete (or intercept) domestic business opportunities or employment opportunities.
For now, I make no comment about the property market issues — although I am a Caymanian who, based on current market value of property, am not able to purchase my on first residential property.
So, to all Global Citizens, welcome to the Cayman Islands.
Some questions to pose, which I do not know answer to, are as follows:
(1st) Can a Global citizen make networking contacts in the Cayman Islands with a local employer and then return to work shortly after leaving the Cayman Islands upon (or before) the duration of the two years? If yes, what are the time limits (if any) before they can return? Simply put, can the Global Citizen Concierge Program allow Global Citizens an opportunity to scout the territory for employment or business opportunities domestically and then return?
(2nd) If a Global Citizen engages in domestic trade/business (or employment in contravention of the law) what are the penal sanctions? Administrative fines? And/or a custodial sentence on summary conviction?
In any event, I hope this Global Citizen initiative works we for both the Global Citizens and for the Cayman Islands (without disadvantaging Caymanian citizens and permanent residents).
This program should have included a clause that these persons couldn’t buy property or apply for PR.
I think CIG has an obligation to educate Global Citizens and other expats on how to adjust to life in the Cayman Islands. I think many people come here without an understanding that they are coming to very small islands, with fewer than 100k inhabitants, most of whom are only 1 or 2 degrees of separation from each other. Practically every face you run into, you will run into again at some point, be it socially or professionally. All of these inhabitants are your neighbors, therefore being kind and cordial to those neighbors is important. Having a sense of community is important. A lot of these Global Citizens are from much larger communities where everyone keeps to themselves. I think it would help to coach people up and let them know that it is ok to smile at the person you pass on the sidewalk, or that you’re standing next to in the elevator. In Cayman, we (particularly longer term residents and Caymanians) are accustomed to saying hello and good morning to people, even strangers. It adds to the sense of community and it is one of the things that makes Cayman special.
Excellent news and welcome.
It s no replacement for tourists AT ALL!
I would agree to that as well.
It doesn’t add much but it doesn’t hurt. Nothing wrong with letting in law-abiding people and families who will spend a bit of money here.
Yes, it does hurt. These incoming wealthy persons are buying up property left-right-and-center, increasing property prices by log orders, making it more difficult for young Caymanians to get on the property ladder. Same old story. . .building a Cayman for wealthy ex-pats to the detriment of young Caymanians.
Fairly certain that every property sold originated with a Caymanian – your own people are selling the properties to those willing to pay more instead of ensuring Caymanian youth have a piece of the islands. So you might want to look to your Caymanian neighbors with your upset because without them selling nobody could buy and run the prices high.
Absolutely! Caymanians are the ones that have given concessions to large developments and subsidized rich foreigners buying up properties. How many oceanfront condos and homes sit empty as an investment? When you make a deal with the Devil, you have to live with the consequences.
Those who are fortunate enough to be able to give concessions to the wealthy developers and make a deal with the Devil, will be shielded from the consequences. The poor will always struggle and face the consequences of unending capitalism.
Never a caymanians fault, hey! You should looo closer to home… you’re the ones who vote the people in after all. The issue is education.
The tax free status is the biggest carrot ever to the wealthy. They will buy every single piece of property here and every piece of land to profit and to avoid taxes, with no regard for the local people.
Maybe my maths is off but bear with me. Let’s assume the average global citizen spends $100k a year in Cayman (rent, food, entertainment, utilities, transport, services etc, etc, etc). Let’s also assume the average cruise passenger spends $500 in Cayman (seems high to me, but I want to be fair). That’s a multiple of 200. That would mean that these 400 global citizens equate to 80,000 cruise ship tourists. Seems like a good deal for Cayman.
You are being more than fair with regard to cruise ship passenger spending. Depending on who you talk to, the average daily spend is between $75 and $125 per passenger per visit. The average daily spend for a stayover tourist isn’t even $500 if you exclude accommodations.
Regardless, you are right: it’s a good deal for Cayman.
Especially if the average cruise shipper is closer to $100-$200, and even that might be high for Carnival.
$100k and $500? More like $200k and $50!
I doubt the average cruise passenger even spends $50
Some buy jewellery or cigars, which increases the average, but the mean is probably closer to $50!
Except, the actual number of cruise passengers was abut 1,800,000. Yes almost two million.
That might wobble your numbers in favor of cruisers, particularly when you factor in the automatic $17 that government charges every passenger on the manifest.
So real cruise income to govt cash register is over $30 million before they spend anything.
I don’t like them either, but it’s hard to turn away that income that helps to fund all the services we get for free , and complain about.
30m gross excluding all associated costs? In context that’s what? 3% of CIG budget? Not worth it.
I bet it’s closer to 1 million cruise shippers, plus the resident’s money doesn’t just go to a few select businesses but gets spread wide from government fees and duties, rent, car, boat dealers etc through to employing nannys, cleaners etc…
It is even better when you consider that the average cruise passenger spend is much closer to $5 than $500.
Average spent by cruise ship tourists on Cayman is $50, i.e. 800,000 cruise shippers vs 400 global citizens
Except that the actual statistics state that the average cruise shipper spends between $75-$150 (and that is a generous stat) nowhere near $500
very depressing for me as a local looking to purchase a Home but has constantly hit brick walls in the process, at this point I am to the realization that I will never own a home here as I am not on the wealthy level as these Global citizens are!….smh
they not buying at your level
I feel for you Mr. Wizard.
Firstly, I would blame your government. If they managed to put in a decent road infrastructure, prices wouldn’t be so heavily inflated everywhere west of Hurleys. Also, it’s market economics driven very hard by CIREBA agents who price fix.
Finally, most large scale developments in places like the UK must provide some affordable housing in order to be given planning permission. Here the CPA just let folks do what they want unfortunately. Best of luck.
Envy much?
Sorry Merlin but gov only cares about that stamp duty.
This is a problem worldwide, not just in Cayman.
I’ve told my kids, they will likely never own a house in a great location. Next best is a condo in a suburb and hopefully they won’t have to travel into work during rush hour.
If these folks are buying 1M+ homes then how does it effect you?
I imagine most of them rent, or if they buy it’s only on the West/SMB area
Improve your education and skills. Start your own business, it’s tax-free here till 2023.
good scheme in general.