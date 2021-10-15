Opening date to be revealed next week

Premier Wayne Panton and Governor Martyn Roper at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said that government will be ready to set a specific opening date for when guests will be allowed into the Cayman Islands without having to quarantine next week. Despite calling a press briefing for what was billed as a number of announcements, the government has not yet set a proposed date for the next phase of the reopening of tourism, nor did officials outline the policy regarding the use of rapid home tests, a key tool to help Cayman manage the community transmission of COVID-19.

Speaking to the country Thursday, Panton said the pause had allowed the country to learn “invaluable lessons”.

He said it had provided an opportunity to observe, learn and gather evidence about the community transmission and how to manage it. There were no mass hospitalisations or even anyone being seriously ill as a direct result of the virus, and children here are proving to be as resilient as the data from elsewhere suggested.

The school experience seemed troubling initially, but the kids have shown remarkable resilience, so the government is now confident about moving forward to reopening and living with COVID-19.

But there was no date announced for when that might happen. The premier said that would be revealed next week.

“It is absolutely essential that we get the management of COVID-19 in the community properly functioning… first, then we can wisely and safely welcome visitors back to our shores,” he said. “I am sure that many of you tuned in today hoping to hear there would be a specific date… We will be holding a press briefing next week to provide the country with specific information around the reopening date.”

Panton said the details around the plan needed to be in place and the government had “built the resilience plan”. He said the team dealing with it had made significant progress and he was happy with the state of preparedness. “The plans are being adapted to learn from the transmission we have had and we are making sure we are capable of further adaptations,” he added.

The goal, he repeated, was to safely reopen and remain open while limiting the strain on the healthcare system and keeping people alive. “Deaths are not a statistic; they are real holes in families,” Panton said.

He urged people to take care of themselves, get vaccinated, observe safety protocols and stay calm to make the sacrifices made so far worthwhile, and he reminded the community how some jurisdictions had not been very successful in their efforts at reopening.

Panton also confirmed that digital vaccine verification would be scrapped for certain travellers. Full details of that would be revealed in the coming days but it is largely aimed at the North American market, given the difficulty some travellers from the US have had to provide a QR code because of the fragmented policies across the different states regarding vaccines.