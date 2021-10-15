Opening date to be revealed next week
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said that government will be ready to set a specific opening date for when guests will be allowed into the Cayman Islands without having to quarantine next week. Despite calling a press briefing for what was billed as a number of announcements, the government has not yet set a proposed date for the next phase of the reopening of tourism, nor did officials outline the policy regarding the use of rapid home tests, a key tool to help Cayman manage the community transmission of COVID-19.
Speaking to the country Thursday, Panton said the pause had allowed the country to learn “invaluable lessons”.
He said it had provided an opportunity to observe, learn and gather evidence about the community transmission and how to manage it. There were no mass hospitalisations or even anyone being seriously ill as a direct result of the virus, and children here are proving to be as resilient as the data from elsewhere suggested.
The school experience seemed troubling initially, but the kids have shown remarkable resilience, so the government is now confident about moving forward to reopening and living with COVID-19.
But there was no date announced for when that might happen. The premier said that would be revealed next week.
“It is absolutely essential that we get the management of COVID-19 in the community properly functioning… first, then we can wisely and safely welcome visitors back to our shores,” he said. “I am sure that many of you tuned in today hoping to hear there would be a specific date… We will be holding a press briefing next week to provide the country with specific information around the reopening date.”
Panton said the details around the plan needed to be in place and the government had “built the resilience plan”. He said the team dealing with it had made significant progress and he was happy with the state of preparedness. “The plans are being adapted to learn from the transmission we have had and we are making sure we are capable of further adaptations,” he added.
The goal, he repeated, was to safely reopen and remain open while limiting the strain on the healthcare system and keeping people alive. “Deaths are not a statistic; they are real holes in families,” Panton said.
He urged people to take care of themselves, get vaccinated, observe safety protocols and stay calm to make the sacrifices made so far worthwhile, and he reminded the community how some jurisdictions had not been very successful in their efforts at reopening.
Panton also confirmed that digital vaccine verification would be scrapped for certain travellers. Full details of that would be revealed in the coming days but it is largely aimed at the North American market, given the difficulty some travellers from the US have had to provide a QR code because of the fragmented policies across the different states regarding vaccines.
See the full press briefing below on CIGTV:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
What. A. Joke.
Still waiting on my $100k
I am (honestly) a bit confused – the borders are already technically open, it’s just that few airlines are interested in coming because of the harsh quarantine requirements. Is this a suggestion that quarantine requirements are about to be lifted or at least significantly reduced for those vaccinated?
Yes. We should not have quarantine for vaccinated. We are not open when we would have to stay home for 7 days on return. it is ridiculous. Follow the Uk – no quarantine for vaccinated.
Good god. Just get on with it.
Finally! Let’s see if they stick to it.
This is what you do to open as it is now not rocket science:
1. Choose a date to open in November.
2. All people entering here must have 2 vaccinations and show proof on entry with a card.
3. 72 hours before entering here they must also have a Rapid Antigen Test with proof of a negative result.
NO / NO Exemptions for anybody including all Caymanians.
The problem will be that there undoubtedly there will be exceptions for some Caymanians and that will be the problem. Enforcement is not a strong suit when we apply laws to Caymanians.
Really? You aren’t Stalin ancestor, aren’t you?
We now have people that are afraid of meat, the sun and even air. Well done, we are officially the dumbest species on the planet!
“. . .and he [the Premier] reminded the community how some jurisdictions had not been very successful in their efforts at reopening.” What makes him so confident that Cayman can do better?
Enforcement of the rules is the key and no exemptions allowed by anyone including those flying in and out of here on private jets. You Caymanians know who you are.
From whom, i.e., which experienced professionals, are CIG taking advice on how to prepare for the reopening?
11:59, You don’t need experienced professionals. All one needs to do is look seriously at what Canada, America and the European Union have been requiring for incoming visitors.
The map is there. Just read the map which has been around now for 4 or 5 months.
We had normal. Now we have masks and social distancing and restrictions on gatherings again all because this government dropped the quarantine requirement to 5 days. Heaven help us allowing visitors in freely. Guess we’ll be looking at a full lockdown in a few weeks time.
No. We will be living and co-existing with the virus. We can’t manage it away with lockdowns and now that we have vaccinations we do not need to try to.
The outbreak had nothing to do with the reduced quarantine. It was those not in quarantine (illegal boat arrivals) & those breaking quarantine (having helpers come & go / meeting friends illegally etc).
Don’t stop the carnival.
SO has CIG worked out that every tourist will need a departure COVID test to leave Cayman?
I bet NOT.
These do not need to be PCR for USA BUT every island and tourist location that has been open for a year has testing available at the resorts and hotels.
PLEASE CIG make sure approvals for cheep rapid testing are in place and AVAILABLE at many many locations!
And why is a PCR still required leaving Cayman to go UK on BA when UK do not require it for entry.
They will then announce when the announcement for the announcement of the announcement will occur for the announcement of the reopening date.
still working on a soon-come plan?….zzz
can you remind us again why you did not follow the oct 14th plan?
The sheer pointlessness of that press conference cannot be overstated.
did not watch and will never watch one again.
an excercise in futility and proabbly a perfect representation of the incompetence and hypocrisy of cig civil serice.
I reckon December the 1st 2022 is favourite. I am putting my bet on now. At least I will be able to earn some money
A press conference to tell us they’ll be a press conference next week.
Awesome.
Fantastic and about time! They said one month notice, so likely december 1 we open up and can finally travel freely without the ridiculous 7 days quarantine when we get back if vaccinated. 14 days for unvaccinated still please.
Also, pigs might fly.
PACT caving to DART’s pressure campaign. Is anyone surprised? He who pays the piper…
So just say “DART” to illicit a negative response.
Well, I don’t work for any DART entity (or anything remotely connected), but I do work in an accounting firm with around 200 people, with a mix of expatriates and Caymanians. Within our firm, everyone has an opinion and has expressed it. But I would say around 90% of the people want to set a date and go with it.
COVID is not going away, ever. But we are as prepared as we can be. We will have at least a month to allow for thousands who want to get boosters.
20 months. Sorry, its time.