OfReg to auction green energy projects
(CNS): The utilities regulator has come up with a plan to enable potential energy producers to bid against each other to supply renewable energy through long-term contracts at the lowest possible price, officials have said. OfReg, which has been given responsibility for regulating the rollout of green energy, said it has been working on several initiatives to facilitate the addition of renewables into the local electricity market. Cayman’s national energy policy calls for 70% of local power to be generated from green sources in just 15 years but at present only around 2% comes from renewables, presenting a gargantuan challenge.
“Significant new investment in renewable technologies is still required in order to reach the 2037 target,” the regulator said in the documents outlining the auction idea. “The office has determined to implement a Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (REAS) as a means of promoting a viable long-term renewable energy market that is of a sufficient scale to interest market participants, and can be easily integrated into a competitive electricity generation market.”
OfReg said it has ruled out renewable technologies such as biogas, biomass and geothermal because there are not enough projects to hold successful competitive auctions and to achieve economies of scale in most areas in the Cayman Islands.
With just six responses from stakeholders, including CUC, to its first consultation and two cross-submissions during the public consultation, OfReg said that the auction concept is supported by those likely to bid.
The Renewable Energy Auction Scheme will be opened early in the first part of 2022 and managed by the regulator. It will take into account OfReg’s duty to promote appropriate, effective and fair competition, and to ensure that energy is provided at the least affordable cost to consumers, whilst simultaneously supporting environmental sustainability.
“The REAS sets out the mechanism for the procurement of utility-scale renewables through a transparent, competitive and robust process,” said OfReg CEO Malike Cummings. “The current Integrated Resource Plan projects 140 MW of utility-scale solar by the year 2030, and it is through the utilisation of tools such as the REAS we will be able to incentivise significant investments in renewable energy that will drive economic development and job creation in the Cayman Islands.”
The regulator said it is committed to a pipeline of auctions for solar and wind projects with defined capacity amounts. A minimum of 25MW of utility-scale solar renewable energy is available for allocation in 2021 with more megawatts going up for auction every couple of years in line with CUC’s advice regarding how much can be absorbed into the grid. The firm auction date together with the respective amounts to be auctioned will be announced at least sixty days before each auction.
See the full REAS here or in the CNS Library.
Just get a SLLIM for Grand Cayman and a VSLIMM or 2 for the Brac and Little Cayman.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2019/08/31/a-very-fast-very-safe-very-sllim-nuclear-reactor/?sh=d868c582c5cf
You know, the extraordinary thing in all this is that CUC have been the problem in all this for decades when they should have been the solution!
I suppose you can’t be surprised when you reward them on production capacity not performance!
However, when renewables became feasible decades ago, and roof solar in a land of permanent sunshine was so obvious, they were and remain the obstacle when they should have been the instigator.
So here we are, a land that will suffer from rising seas due to global warming, and still pussyfooting around the solutions. Imagine (and here I forlornly hope the government and CUC can imagine) a land swept almost constantly by wind, and half the time by sun, what might be possible. Then, add in a greatly reduced oil based generator for down time, and you have a perfect solution, but the keen eyed have spotted the problem, greatly reduced generation capacity means a reduced CUC, and when did Turkeys vote for Christmas?
And, when did the MLA’s vote for a reduced CUC?
if they are serious about this, encourage home owners to install solar. I mean really encourage not half-assed program but really.
I want it, but can’t seem to get a quote.
Half-assed installers I’ve dealt with here cannot give me elementary info on efficiency of the panels and payback time etc. All they want to do is install and cash their cheque!
Thats because CUC will not give them a straight answer on buy back costs, service costs, etc.
If you want to go off grid, that’s simple for the installer to give you estimates.
If you want to retain a grid tie, CUC deliberately make it difficult.
Consult with GreenTech. I got a full proposal with different panel option, types, and quantity along with ROI. Their service is 10 stars.
I’ve found the pricing from ProSolar and Affordable Solar was far more reasonable for the same system sizing. I would suggest to shop around.
Until CUC is broken up, splitting Generation and Distribution into separate entities, Cayman will always be held to ransom.
Take Transmission & Distribution into a public owned, or public service entity, with a legal requirement to get the best deal to consumers. Then open bidding to provide power to the new entity, with a preference to companies who can sell renewable power at good price to the grid.
If the remaining CUC generation business cannot compete, it must change or die.
When are they going to close this farce down?
This looks like desperation and will never achieve set goals. Just like Vision 2008, the 2030 target will fade away, goal posts will be moved to paint OfReg in a good light.
Prospective bidders will lose their shirts. All these projects will be pitted against the volatile price of fossil fuels. It’s plain to see CUC don’t want the competition. Since when has it not been and the duty of OfReg to promote fair and effective competition but we still have monopolies.
So what has OfReg delivered in terms of long term savings and fairness to customers so far, insert the sound of crickets….? The cost to the public purse for four and a half years of pen twiddling, millions! This gouge of the public purse will never be recouped. We’re just paying to keep these has Civil Service has beens in cushy jobs while holding the gate protecting our do as they please utilities.
Behold, another rigged RFP by the conflicted SAGC agency that doesn’t view consumers as its clients. What could go wrong?
OfReg could not catch a breeze in a hurricane. God help us