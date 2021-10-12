No sign yet of man who fell overboard

CICG and other vessels conduct search and rescue (from HMCI video)

(CNS): Cayman Islands Coast Guard Commander Robert Scotland has said that while there is still no sign of the man who fell off a party boat in the North Sound last night, the search and rescue operation will continue until dark. The CICG conducted the search all day Tuesday with the help of the RCIPS, including the helicopter, the Cayman Islands Fire Service and a number of private boats and personal watercraft. Speaking to the media from the coastguard’s Newlands base, Scotland said the team was still hoping for the best.

The man is understood to be a Sri Lankan national but has not yet been identified. It was reported at around 7:30pm Monday that he had fallen overboard and the search began in the area of the North Sound immediately.