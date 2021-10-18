Murdered UK MP was Cayman friend

Sir David Amess

(CNS): Sir David Amess (69), the veteran Conservative MP who was stabbed multiple times and killed during a constituency meeting on Friday, was a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Cayman Islands. His murder has reignited the conversation in the UK about the safety and vulnerability of political representatives, a problem that Amess himself had raised in the wake of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016. Premier Wayne Panton offered his condolences to the family of the MP for Southend West who, he said, cared deeply for Cayman.

“This horrific tragedy is an affront to democracy and leaves us all shocked and very much saddened. Sir David cared deeply about the Cayman Islands and the other Overseas Territories. On behalf of the Government and people of the Cayman Islands, I wish to extend sincere condolences to Sir David’s family, friends and those who knew him.”

Amess was holding a constituency clinic in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, which his killer attended. The MP, who had served in parliament for 33 years, died at the scene where the suspect was also arrested. Ali Harbi Ali (25), a British National with Somali heritage, remains in custody under the terrorism act as the investigation continues.

Amess was a social conservative who never had a leading Cabinet job despite his many years in the Tory party. But as a back-bencher he sponsored a number of bills focused on areas such as animal welfare and the elimination of fuel poverty.