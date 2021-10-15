More COVID cases unrelated to schools

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed in today’s report that there were twelve positive cases from the community, including four children, as well as several adults unconnected to the schools. There were also four positive cases in travellers due to leave isolation. Since 8 September and the re-appearance of the virus in the community, there have been 188 local transmissions found after 25,000 negative tests over the five week period, indicating that the current positive rate is 0.26%.

As of Thursday there were 195 active cases of the virus. Of those 110 are showing symptoms of the virus, though there have been no new hospital admissions and all the children are said to be recovering very quickly from the ill effects of the virus.

Meanwhile, another 107 people got their second shot of the vaccine over the last day while an additional 57 people got their first dose. The national rate for the full course remains at 75%, with more than 78% now having received at least one shot.

The booster programme has now opened up to all those aged 60 or over and remains open to those with compromised immune systems and healthcare workers.