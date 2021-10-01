Minister makes sombre video about return of tourism

Minister Kenneth Bryan gives a video message about reopening the borders

(CNS): As government increasingly hints that quarantine will be lifted in November for securely verified vaccinated travellers, in preparation for a full reopening of the borders, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has appeared in a sombre video delivering a message urging people to prepare for living with COVID-19 because the “borders can’t stay closed for ever”.

Bryan said the community has to have a discussion about reopening the borders to re-start the tourism industry and re-engage with the rest of the world. He said it was legitimate for people to be scared and anxious but that COVID was not going away and there are ways of “sharing our space with this virus”.

Talking about preparing for reopening “when there is an invisible threat that scares us”, he urged people to keep their bodies healthy and immune system strong as well as getting vaccinated.

A summary of the short message presented in the dark, gloomy, rather dramatic video and solemn background music appeared to be: we know you are worried but we are going to open; it will be fine, so get ready.

Government has not yet stated when it will now move into Phase 4 of the reopening plan, but it appears that the pause on the gradual lifting of quarantine measures will no longer continue until the year-end.

No press conference was held this week on government’s current position on the reopening plan but Parliament will be sitting Monday to steer through the introduction of mandatory vaccinations for work permit holders and the issue is likely to be discussed during the debate.

CNS has contacted the opposition to find out if they are supporting the amendments to the relevant laws to require permit holders to be vaccinated and we are awaiting a response from the PPM Leader Roy McTaggart.

However, his predecessor, Alden McLaughlin, who was a staunch advocate for the vaccine and getting as many people as possible to take the shots when he was in office, has been posting in social media chat groups that the laws being brought by the government may fall foul of the Constitution.

There is also some backlash in the community by people advocating for choice, despite the public health implications, and a demonstration is expected outside Government House, the governor’s residence, on Saturday.