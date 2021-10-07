Mid-term break sprung on parents as teachers isolate
(CNS): The Ministry of Education has brought forward the autumn mid-term break for government’s primary and secondary schools on Grand Cayman as a result of the outbreaks of COVID-19 and because of the number of teachers in isolation. John Gray and Clifton Hunter High Schools are both closed today (Thursday), while all the primary schools, the Further Education Centre and the Lighthouse School will close for their mid-term break on Monday.
“Over the past few weeks, a growing number of teachers have been required by Public Health to isolate,” said Education Minister Juliana O-Connor-Connolly. “The teaching staff at John Gray and Clifton Hunter has now been reduced by 16 persons for one reason or another. By closing our schools a few days earlier than initially scheduled, we hope to reduce the risk of schools having insufficient staff to function effectively.”
The sudden decision has placed parents of the high school students especially in a tight spot regarding child care as most were not expecting the half-term holiday until later this month. The early closure also extends the length of the school breaks on Grand Cayman as schools are remaining closed until Monday, 25 October, as scheduled.
Since there has been no community transmission so far in the schools on Cayman Brac, they will have the break as planned on 14 October.
“We in the Ministry of Education are cognizant of the fact that the closures, in particular those that commence [Thursday] will be somewhat inconvenient to a number of our parents, and for that, we sincerely apologise. Your understanding at this time is greatly appreciated,” she said.
Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee welcomed the early school closures as a way to keep a lid on the outbreaks that had by yesterday impacted at least ten schools. More cases have reportedly been found at additional schools but not yet reported.
“This course of action will certainly reduce the likely spread of the COVID-19 virus among our children, many of whom are unvaccinated, and lessen the need for in-school testing,” the CMO said.
Anyone with flu symptoms is urged to stay at home in the first instance and contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about those symptoms before visiting the flu or testing clinic.
Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 345-947-3077 or 345-925- 6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
Callers will be screened for travel history and advised on what to do next.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Education, Local News
Poor Wayne the choices one has to make to become premier. Elvis would have been a better education minister.
Given that we are noting the lack of preparation for the inevitable, when are the boosters going to be available?
More research out today shows that Pfizer’s effectiveness at preventing clinical infection drops to 20% after a few months.
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/10/06/health/pfizer-vaccine-waning-immunity/index.html
Where is the leadership that is willing to stand up and admit that it is possible to live with community spread of Covid-19?
Where is the leadership that prioritizes the mental wellbeing of our children and their need to have stability, and receive a proper education instead of pandering to the fearful, ignorant and/or anti vaxxers that wish us to magically eradicate Covid-19 via lockdowns?
Where is the leadership that will protect the mental health of Caymanian parents from a draconian 14 isolation period any time a person sneezed next to their child?
Who will save this island from the poverty, isolation and failure this PACT Government is bringing on our people?
Are we following in the path of Manley famously reminded Middle Class Jamaicans that there were “five flights a day to Miami”?
Will Cayman revert to being the islands that time had forgotten all due to the inability to accept the inventible spread of mostly mild Covid-19 amongst our highly vaccinated population?
Has the government secured Mono-Clonal Antibodies for early treatment of Covid cases?
Did we send our medical staff to train in US hospitals so that they can learn how to save lives by using steroids, proning and other therapeutics or are we going to be relying on outdated Ventilator advice from WHO in March 2020?
Can we get a mental health counselor on the program board?
The sooner we discuss these topics the more prepared we will be for what lies ahead for Cayman in the coming months.
Happy Thursday!
Hopefully this fiasco has taught whoever in government that proactive measures are better than floundering when the inevitable happens.
With that in mind would government please start the process of acquiring the new anti-Covid drugs that are supposed to be approved in the UK next month so that they arrive before they are needed and not 6 months later?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/01/covid-antiviral-pill-halves-hospitalisations-and-deaths-maker-says
They really don’t know what they’re doing bless them. Tough when there’s so little grey matter to assist decision making.
9 Sept 2021 – “HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood reassured the community that the hospital was more than ready to deal with a return of the virus and that it was well stocked with the necessary treatments and well equipped.”
https://caymannewsservice.com/2021/09/two-covid-community-cases-now-confirmed/
How is this going to alleviate the spread, these kids, some of whom will be asymptomatic, will now be running around out of school for an extra week and sharing the virus around. Rather than reduce numbers watch for a spike in a few weeks.
Dats wha ya get for having kids!
So damn ridiculous! Between quarantine and extra break, some of these children are missing over a month of school. Talk about being behind.
At least the real schools are still open, someone cares about the children.
can start a petition for direct rule asap?
another day in wonderland…
and what happens when they re-open and have another outbreak?…..bring christmas holidays forward????
thank god for no-plan-pact
@10:28pm – Forget the Christmas holidays lets just jump to summer break on October 25. Who needs school anyway? I mean kids are already behind in their education, so why even bother? Parents don’t need to go to work. It’s all good, PACT clearly has a plan and they know what’s best for all of us. NOT!
1.35 million on 3500 laptops to ensure continuity of education…
Mark Ray (August 2021) – “Considering the planned reopening of our borders and the fact that we are experiencing quite an active hurricane season, we have updated our continuity plan to ensure that we are ready for any eventuality. I am confident that we will be able to forge ahead with remote teaching and learning as needed,” he said
Government needs to get its act together ASAP and absolutely before importing more Covid. We need to avoid a headline like this one from today’s news.
“Alaska hospitals make wrenching decisions as they begin to ration care
With Covid cases soaring and medical centers short of staff, doctors are forced to choose which patients to treat.”
If our health care system is creaking now, just wait until the borders are opened.
If a waiter is tested positive will the restaurant close, ? if masses of teachers test positive will the schools close again ?
At what cost to the community are we willing to pander to multi millionaire restaurant and hotel owners who are making less money than they want..?
Just when you thought the hysteria could not get worse.
The rest of the world, even New Zealand, has abandoned zero covid strategies. Delta’s infection rate means they make no sense.
Actually NZ has adopted the sensible system the government is abandoning. All tourists must have verifiable vaccination and undergo an enforced 14 day quarantine before being let loose on the NZ population. NZ Tourist facilities are swamped with clients wanting to do that.
Worst Education Minister ever.
You seem to have forgotten about Roy and Truman but yes, close.
Amateurs , da wa ya get.
She’s been terrible in every ministry she’d been a part of. Except when she drove the steamroller – that was epic. And when she washed Duncan Taylor’s feet. That was a little creepy, but unique.
She washed Taylor’s feet so that his feet is clean and heart is pure when he kicked Mac in the backside for trying to get CHEC to build our cruise port.
We’ve known that for over a decade now and people still keep voting her in!!!
What a gong show. I feel sorry for the kids. One more reason Caymanian kids are left behind in the workforce.
Not a gong show – if it were a gong show, these incompetent clowns would have been hauled off the stage long ago.
You were right Mr Panton, no we weren’t prepared.
More clearly. YOU were not prepared.
1) We were not prepared.
2) We are clearly still not prepared.
3) We will not be for some time.
Government needs to identify and then understand the myriad problems and mitigation opotions before they can start to prepare.
Preparation smeperatation – few are ever prepared to die!
Who do we blame for that?
The people who wotes for this rabble of UDP in “independents” clothing.