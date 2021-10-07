Mid-term break sprung on parents as teachers isolate

From social media

(CNS): The Ministry of Education has brought forward the autumn mid-term break for government’s primary and secondary schools on Grand Cayman as a result of the outbreaks of COVID-19 and because of the number of teachers in isolation. John Gray and Clifton Hunter High Schools are both closed today (Thursday), while all the primary schools, the Further Education Centre and the Lighthouse School will close for their mid-term break on Monday.

“Over the past few weeks, a growing number of teachers have been required by Public Health to isolate,” said Education Minister Juliana O-Connor-Connolly. “The teaching staff at John Gray and Clifton Hunter has now been reduced by 16 persons for one reason or another. By closing our schools a few days earlier than initially scheduled, we hope to reduce the risk of schools having insufficient staff to function effectively.”

The sudden decision has placed parents of the high school students especially in a tight spot regarding child care as most were not expecting the half-term holiday until later this month. The early closure also extends the length of the school breaks on Grand Cayman as schools are remaining closed until Monday, 25 October, as scheduled.

Since there has been no community transmission so far in the schools on Cayman Brac, they will have the break as planned on 14 October.

“We in the Ministry of Education are cognizant of the fact that the closures, in particular those that commence [Thursday] will be somewhat inconvenient to a number of our parents, and for that, we sincerely apologise. Your understanding at this time is greatly appreciated,” she said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee welcomed the early school closures as a way to keep a lid on the outbreaks that had by yesterday impacted at least ten schools. More cases have reportedly been found at additional schools but not yet reported.

“This course of action will certainly reduce the likely spread of the COVID-19 virus among our children, many of whom are unvaccinated, and lessen the need for in-school testing,” the CMO said.

Callers will be screened for travel history and advised on what to do next.