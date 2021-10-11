Man stabbed multiple times in fight

(CNS): A man sustained multiple stab wounds during a fight on Friday but none of them were life-threatening injuries and he has already been discharged from hospital. A 29-year-old man from East End was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH but has since been bailed while police investigate what happened during the violent encounter.

The fight took place at a business plaza on Bodden Town Road, east of Lake Destiny Drive and yards from the district police station

It was reported that at least two men were involved in an altercation which became physical, and one of the men stabbed another multiple times. The victim was taken to hospital in a private car.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.