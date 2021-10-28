Man arrested in Martin Drive killings

Martin Drive shooting crime scene

(CNS): Police have arrested a West Bay man on suspicion of two counts of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm in relation to the killings on Martin Drive, George Town, on 1 July. Mark Andre Ebanks (36) died at the scene and Eldon Charles Walton (55) died in hospital two weeks later. Two other men were also injured in the street shooting and spate of summer gang violence. A week later in a related shooting, six people were shot in Vic’s Bar on Seymour Drive, when Wayne McLean was killed.

Ezekiel Carter (36) from George Town was arrested and charged with his murder and five charges of attempted murder as well as gun related offences. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and is expected to stand trial on 29 November.

The 29-year-old man arrested this week in relation to the murders on Martin Drive remains in custody as the investigation continues, police said. He is the fourth person arrested in connection with the shootings. A 35-year-old man from George Town has already been charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm in relation to the shooting.