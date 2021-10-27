Local sports coach legend dies at 83

(CNS): Gerald “Jerry” Harper, affectionately known to many as Coach Fatcalves, died Sunday morning at The Pines Retirement Home, and the local sports community is in mourning for the legendary coach and much loved character. Despite battling a severe varicose veins disability for many years, which eventually placed him in wheelchair, the sports icon remained a permanent fixture of the local athletic scene well into his 70s. The founder of the Phoenix Athletic Club, Harper was a life-long sports coach and teacher who was behind many local sports events and a volunteer with Special Olympics Cayman.

The Cayman Islands Athletic Association (CIAA) described him as the father of modern athletics in Cayman, and an educator who not only coached but also taught the fundamentals of the various disciplines of sports. A no-nonsense administrator, Coach Harper also served as the second VP of the Association from 2003-2008 and could always be called on to provide erudite contribution, the CIAA said in a release about his death.

“The achievements of his ‘barefoot brigade’ is legendary in the annals of local athletics,” the association said, adding that Harper’s involvement in sports was not confined to track and field events but extended to road races, a segment of the sport that grew leaps and bounds under his guidance.

Coach Harper was instrumental in keeping the executive and the association focused on the development and performance of overseas-based college and professional athletes, with whom he remained in constant touch and all of whom came to share a close bond with him.

“A giant of a man, despite his physical stature, Coach ‘Fatcalves’ Jerry will be soundly missed by the athletic community in general and by the CIAA in particular,” the association said.

The CIAA said that Harper was second track and field coach to have died this year and the names of both coaches in will be honored in a permanent way during the upcoming season.

Harper was born in Massachusetts but move to the Bahamas in the 1960s before coming to Cayman Brac in the mid 1970s. He moved around the Caribbean before settling here in the 1990s.