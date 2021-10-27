Little Cayman COVID free but Brac sees two cases

Faith Hospital, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Public Health has confirmed that a Little Cayman resident who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while on Grand Cayman on Friday is isolating on that island and was not allowed to travel back to the Sister Island. Little Cayman has not yet had a case of the virus and since everyone who had come into contact with this resident tested negative, it appears that the island is still keeping the virus at bay.

However, Cayman Brac recorded its first two cases Tuesday, which were unrelated to the island-hoping Little Cayman resident. That individual, who is believed to be an unvaccinated civil servant, travelled from Little Cayman to Cayman Brac and then on to Grand Cayman and had taken the test ahead of plans to return to Little Cayman.

The person is now in isolation in Grand Cayman and will not be allowed to return until he is no longer infectious. Officials said that government quarantine facilities are available to deal with these circumstances going forward.

The first positive cases in the Sister Islands since the current community transmissions began in September were confirmed Tuesday. A symptomatic walk-in patient at Faith Hospital was found to be positive after being tested Monday. A primary contact of the patient who had come to the hospital with that person also tested positive and a second primary contact was tested Tuesday afternoon.

Public Health has already begun contact tracing for the incident and 62 people have attended a routine walk-in COVID-19 screening clinic at the hospital with results currently pending.

To date, a total of 1,860 people from the Sister Islands have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 83% of the population on Cayman Brac and 95% on Little Cayman are fully vaccinated.