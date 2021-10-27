Lawyer drafts bill, begins campaign for ganja vote

(CNS): Local lawyer Orrie Merren and businessman Prentice Panton have joined forces to spearhead a campaign for government to decriminalise the private possession and recreational use of ganja. Having already written draft legislation and contacted government about their proposal, Merren and Panton hope they can persuade PACT to move towards a sustainable cannabis policy for Cayman, with the decriminalisation of adult use and small scale home cultivation, without a national vote.

But to be on the safe side, they have officially launched a petition for a people-initiated referendum to show the politicians that this is well supported and long overdue.

The two men believe it is time to take the next step in the legislative regime controlling the use of ganja for medicinal and private recreational use. Falling short of calling for the lifting of all prohibitions because of the challenges regarding international drug trafficking treaties, they believe decriminalisation of private consumption, possession and small scale local cultivation is the easiest way for Cayman to move forward.

Merren, a second generation Caymanian lawyer, said he has been researching the developing laws around cannabis since 2015 and that the draft legislation he and a number of other legal experts have drawn up addresses the decriminalisation of the personal adult use of cannabis in private and the establishment of a medical cannabis licensing authority to pave the way for a domestic medicinal sector and small scale cultivation.

Given the extent of privacy protections in the Cayman Islands Constitution’s Bill of Rights, Merren told CNS that the continued criminalisation of adults using ganja in the privacy of their own homes is a probably a breach of that right. He said the Constitution is “broad and robust and well positioned to pave the way for the decriminalisation and regulation for the private use of cannabis”.

Merren said that using cannabis without a prescription is not inherently criminal per se, yet when someone who is not a problem to society is consuming or using it we are applying “lasting, harsh, legal and social consequences” and a criminal record. He noted that Premier Wayne Panton said in his Strategic Policy Statement that the punishment does not fit the crime when it comes to the use of this drug.

“Young people who could contribute positively to the community are plagued by a criminal record, which undermines their employment and business opportunities, and it affects their ability to travel for education or qualify for a trade or even seek medical attention,” Merren said, adding that these are serious limitations placed on people who are not criminals but enjoy the benefits of a therapeutic plant.

He said that the stigma has generated a unjustifiable discriminatory criminal penalization and Cayman now needs to go through a process of an accurate cannabis education programme that deals with the role ganja can play in the community, as well as substance-abuse treatment and therapy options for those with dependency problems.

Merren said that local psychiatrist Dr Marc Lockhart has been an enormous help with the work on the draft legislation and around the more challenging areas of the subject.

“Dr Lockhart has committed to assisting with educating the public on medical cannabis issues in furtherance of the referendum petition, and I am very grateful for his contributions from the perspective of a medical doctor,” Merren said.

He explained that the creation of a medical authority would pave the way for a medicinal cannabis sector to emerge in Cayman following the legislation passed in 2016 to provide for the prescription of cannabis by a doctor. Currently, all prescription cannabis is imported from overseas and there is no provision for domestic cultivation and cannabinoid extraction, so the healthcare professionals are forced to import medicinal cannabis products from authorised jurisdictions.

“The availability and variety of medical cannabis products for import are limited, which has led to sourcing issues,” he said, adding that things have become much worse in that face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is wreaking havoc on the world’s supply chains. “The costs of importing these products not only increases the ultimate costs to prescribed patients but it also decreases the domestic profit-earning opportunities.”

Merren is advocating instead for licences to be issued exclusively to Caymanian-owned and controlled businesses to legally produce medical cannabis, creating a whole new economic sector that can meet the needs of doctors and their patients as well as generate new business opportunities for local entrepreneurs and growers.

The current premier has already clearly voiced his support for decriminalising cannabis. But six months after the election, the government, which is almost exclusively occupied with managing the COVID pandemic, has made no move to advance the necessary legislative changes or begin the conversation in the community about a regulated cannabis regime.

Merren said that while Home Affairs Minister Bernie Bush is extremely keen to see this issues addressed and has spent considerable time with him and his fellow advocates for the decriminalisation of cannabis, so far no commitments have been made to push this forward.

Consequently, Merren and Prentice Panton, with the proposed legislation in hand, have formally launched a petition to trigger a referendum, and they now need all hands on deck to begin the process of collecting signatures. Having learned valuable lessons from the successful Cruise Port Referendum campaign, Merren said they are now seeking volunteers.

He said the team is now in the process of setting up social media accounts but petitions are available at all Reflections, Liquor for Less, and Hemp and Tobacco stores.