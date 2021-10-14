JetBlue is the first airline to return to Cayman

(CNS) Jet Blue is set to be the first international commercial airline to return to the Cayman Islands since the airport opened to commercial travel again last month While Cayman Airways and British Airways continued to keep the islands connected to the rest of the world through the COVID-19 pandemic with repatriations flights since the formal border closure was lifted other commercial carriers have yet to return.

With the next phase of the tourism re-opening plan, that should have happened today, stalled given the re-emergence of community spread of the coronavirus, American Airlines has delayed its planned return until next year.

But Jet Blue will be operating a flight to Grand Cayman on Saturday from JFK in New York. “It’ll be the first commercial flight outside of Cayman Airways and British Airways that has been flying recently,” Bryan said on a Cayman Compass video report.