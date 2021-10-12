Isolation cut for fully vaccinated COVID cases

(CNS): Five travellers and another eight people in the community tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday including five children, which has brought the total active cases to 178. However, the isolation period has now been shortened in some cases. For people who test positive and isolate alone and for households where everyone is fully vaccinated, exit tests will be conducted on day 11 instead of day 15. If those tests are all negative, those people will be released from isolation.

If a person continues to test positive, they and their families must stay locked down.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel William-Rodriguez explained the change in a release on Tuesday, and indicated that this would apply to people who are already in quarantine.

“Public Health’s isolation protocols may change as we progress through various stages of community spread,” he said. “We are continuously evaluating the situation and will adapt as needed in an effort to keep our community safe from the spread of COVID-19.”

According to figures released Monday evening, there are 1,415 people in isolation and 178 active cases. There were 13 new positive tests reported today, five in travellers and eight positive tests from the community, including five children. 53,115 people (75% of the population) have completed the two-dose course, and 533 (1%) have had a third or booster dose.

Detailing the new protocols, Public Health officials said that individuals who test positive and isolate by themselves are to be tested on day 11 of isolation and will be released if negative for COVID-19.

If someone tests positive within a household where all members are vaccinated, they will all be tested on day 11 and will be released once everyone in the household tests negative for COVID-19.

If there is a positive case within a household where some members are unvaccinated, those who have not been vaccinated as well as the positive person will be tested on day 15 and will be released once everyone in the household test negative for COVID-19. Those members who are fully vaccinated, such as a parent of a child under vaccination age, can be tested on day 11 and be released, but they must not go back into the home until the positive case and other household members have tested negative.

With the imminent roll out of lateral flow tests that can be done at home, the current isolation requirements are likely to change further, so that only people who are positive will have to isolate and for shorter periods.

People who test positive and those isolating with family members who are positive who qualify for the reduced isolation period are asked to call the Flu Hotline.

Anyone with flu symptoms is urged to stay at home in the first instance and contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about those symptoms before visiting the flu or testing clinic. Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 345-947-3077 or 345-925- 6327 or email flu@hsa.ky

Callers will be screened for travel history and advised on what to do next.