Isolating staff delay garbage pick-up

(CNS): An undisclosed number of Department of Environmental Health staff members are now in quarantine, which means the residential garbage collection services are being delayed in some areas, officials have said. DEH Director Richard Simms explained that the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Cayman islands is starting to impact the department’s garbage collection schedules.

“We are seeing a trickle effect with DEH persons having to quarantine. However, we are committed to give continuation to our weekly routine. We will always seek to make our collections on time, but we recognise that some routes may be delayed by a day or so,” he said.

Michael Haworth, DEH Assistant Director for Solid Waste, pledged to ensure the health and safety of all its employees and the members of the public they serve.

“We are doing all we can in terms of minimising risk in the workplace. We have COVID-19 protocols in place for employees to protect themselves and co-workers. Nevertheless, DEH staff, like everyone else, have families and homes and are not immune to community spread,” he added.