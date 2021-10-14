Hotel chef was man who fell overboard

Kasun Tharuka Madushanka Fernando

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard has confirmed that the body pulled from the North Sound yesterday was Kasun Tharuka Madushanka Fernando (32), who had fallen overboard from a party boat on Monday night. According to his social media accounts, Fernando, who is from Sri Lanka, had been working as a chef at the Westin hotel. The CICG and RCIPS expressed their condolences to his family and friends.