Hotel chef was man who fell overboard
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard has confirmed that the body pulled from the North Sound yesterday was Kasun Tharuka Madushanka Fernando (32), who had fallen overboard from a party boat on Monday night. According to his social media accounts, Fernando, who is from Sri Lanka, had been working as a chef at the Westin hotel. The CICG and RCIPS expressed their condolences to his family and friends.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Prayers for him and his family.