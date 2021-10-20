Hot mess over hot mix in North Side

New road paving in North Side

(CNS): The former MLA for North Side is raising the alarm over what he said is the illegal paving of roads and driveways in the district that has also seen private land unlawfully acquired by the National Roads Authority and the possible misuse of public cash. Ezzard Miller told CNS that he was concerned when hot mix asphalt appeared on his land and that of his neighbours in August because he believes the district road paving project is being directed by the ministry outside of the proper process.

Miller said his efforts to resolve the issue have been ignored and he is now challenging government publicly to address what he says amounts to the confiscation of land and political victimization.

Miller told CNS that he first wrote to the NRA board chairman at the beginning of September asking why the NRA had laid the asphalt on Sextant Street, which is not a gazetted road, confiscating portions of his land and also paving part of his and other private driveways without his knowledge or approval — the type of actions he had railed against when he chaired the Public Accounts Committee.

But he said his efforts over the last six weeks to resolve the issue have failed. With the exception of an acknowledgement from the NRA that his letter had been received and given to the chairman, Miller said he has been unable to get his concerns addressed.

A letter to Deputy Governor Franz Manderson earlier this month has also gone unanswered. Miller said that although the DG is not directly responsible for the authority, he is responsible for the civil servants in the planning ministry. And he is certain that it is the ministry, which is headed up by the MP for North Side, Jay Ebanks, that is directing the project rather than the NRA, as required by the law.

“All I am asking the government to do is follow the law and complete the process established in the Roads Law to acquire this property to relocate the road and pay compensation to myself and other landowners who may be affected by this illegal act,” he said. “This lack of response, I am convinced, is nothing short of political victimization and the blind acceptance by civil servants of a directive by the minister regardless of the legal implication.”

The former North Side representative said he was especially concerned about the paving of private driveways and he refuses to be involved in any misappropriation of public funds for his own or his neighbours’ private benefit.

Miller said the failure of officials to respond to his concerns has escalated the situation, as his initial goal had only been to see the NRA carry out the proper legal process, he told CNS. “I had no intention of claiming for the property over which the hot mix was laid. But now I have been forced to incur legal and professional surveyor expenses, I expect to be compensated for every square inch of the property.”

The recent road paving project is close to land owned by minister’s father, who was recently granted planning permission for the speculative clearance of mangroves and primary habitat on that land against the advice of the DoE in the absence of any planning permission for development.

The Central Planning Authority granted the approval, even though the board was not given any explanation as to why the mangroves would be cleared or why the land along Sailors Way would be filled.