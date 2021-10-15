Home test pilot begins with negative households

CMO Dr Lee shows CIGTV host Donna Bush how to take the rapid COVID test

(CNS): Families currently in isolation in connection with outbreaks at the schools where no member of the household is positive for COVID-19 will be invited to take part in a pilot programme at the weekend. This will release those who are still negative from quarantine early based on daily home testing. Premier Wayne Panton explained that the families involved in the pilot will be invited to a testing centre where they will get tested, be shown how to use the home tests and if negative sent away with a batch of tests.

Government is hoping that the introduction of these lateral flow test will transform the management of the spread of the disease in the community, especially for schools where the outbreaks are currently centred.

Speaking at the press briefing on Thursday, Panton said the pilot programme will help officials establish how they can manage the reporting process and get the families to call in each day with their results, which they will do until the end of what would have been their isolation, allowing them to go about their lives provided no one in the household becomes positive.

The premier said that this pilot will help Public Health evaluate how the tests are used and bring “much needed relief” for those families that have been impacted by the spread in the schools.

“This approach is going to be a real, significant game changer for how we manage and deal with this going forward,” he said, adding that the tests offered potential benefits and would “reduce the inconvenience families have been experiencing”.

However, the broader rollout of the use of the test kits is still more than a week away. Panton said the details of the policy and regulations surrounding the use of test will be revealed at another press conference next week, but he confirmed that the test kits that will be used in relation to the school testing will be free.

The Programme Board is meeting tomorrow where the outline of the process around the tests will be confirmed. The premier noted that people are going to be testing at home so government needs to ensure that people report results properly. “When this is all rolled out, we are going to have one of the best lateral flow tests processes that any country has,” he added.

Isolation periods have being cut for positive families and households where families are fully vaccinated, and the humanitarian support around isolation is also being beefed up. But in some cases household are trapped in what seems like endless isolation when a member of the family comes up positive at the end of two weeks quarantine, forcing them back into lockdown again.

This is proving very difficulty for lower paid workers or the self-employed with small businesses, and Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee indicated that these people may be involved in an extension of the pilot test next week.

Government has increased the public health team dealing with people in isolation by 30 new recruits. More people are now manning the phones and doing welfare checks to help families who need groceries and financial support. Anyone needing help is urged to call the flu hotline if they have not heard from public health officials.

Panton accepted that there have been some problems managing the issue of isolation and the system was overwhelmed but it is being beefed up and things are going to get better.

“We recognise… there have been difficulties,” he said, adding that people are not getting the type of contact and calls they need from Public Health, checking in on their welfare.

Panton said he has been putting pressure on the deputy governor to get this right. “If you promise someone you are going to call and check on them every day, then call and check on them every day, and if you can’t do it, find a way to fix that problem,” Panton said, as he outlined the message he has had for the administrative arm of government.

He committed to making sure the system was properly resourced and said he and other representatives were doing what they can to help their constituents.

“We are very concerned about making sure that when people are going through difficult circumstances… and uncertainties that there is someone who is a lifeline who can respond to them and check in with them,” the premier said. “We are pushing to get Public Health resilience built up.”

Public Health staff are working their fingers to the bone but they have been overwhelmed, Panton said, as he apologised for the times when the ball has been dropped.

There are currently 1,247 individuals in isolation involving hundreds of households.

See press briefing on CIGTV below:

Anyone with flu symptoms is urged to stay at home in the first instance and contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about those symptoms before visiting the flu or testing clinic. Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 345-947-3077 or 345-925- 6327 or email flu@hsa.ky

Callers will be screened for travel history and advised on what to do next.