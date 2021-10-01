Health ministry needs more staff to manage workload

Nellie Pouchie

(CNS): The failure of the Ministry of Health to implement long standing recommendations by the Office of the Auditor General relating to healthcare provision is due to a lack of senior staff, Acting Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie told the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday.

She said that twelve people in the ministry deal with the core responsibilities but they really need another ten to meet the recommendations made by the OAG, which include creating a strategic plan and developing a policy, as well as managing the day to day work and dealing with the ongoing pandemic.

When asked by the PAC why nothing had been acted on, she said there were numerous vacancies in the ministry’s top jobs.

Pouchie, who took over as the acting CO at the end of 2019, said that her job has been dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, she has been unable to address the issues raised by the auditor general since the outbreak of COVID-19. But adding to the problem of managing the pandemic, when she took on the top job there was no deputies and no chief financial officer or policy staff in the ministry, which also deals with environmental health and the challenges of waste-management.

She said it has taken time to fill the roles, and the action required to fulfill the recommendations in the OAG reports needs additional posts to be created and filled, including communications staff, a business manager, human resources, information staff and a number of other experts, including an epidemiologist.

She said that the ministry must now also begin looking for a chief medical officer, since Dr John Lee will be leaving at the end of the year. She said that replacing the CMO in the middle of a pandemic was a priority and this was now under discussion, and she anticipated that the job will be filled before Dr Lee leaves.

She said the ministry was also seeking to strengthen the Public Health team and said it was very difficult to be “forward thinking” with inadequate resources.

Working with the backdrop of the pandemic, Pouchie told PAC, staff were focused on dealing with that and not shaping the necessary policies and frameworks that the ministry has been told it needs to work on that will improve the efficiency of health services delivery in Cayman.

She said that the ministry is lacking data and research abilities as well, and this was all part of the much needed increase in personnel and expertise. However, much of the recruitment needs have been covered in the current budget, she noted.

The Health Services Authority is operating in line with an expired plan and Auditor General Sue Winspear has previously pointed out in various reports that the health system is riddled with problems and no policies, plans or strategies have been implemented to address them.

In this latest review of progress on the healthcare recommendations, Winspear said Cayman still has no overarching strategy or policy for healthcare and the legislative framework is outdated and deficient.

“As a result, Cayman’s healthcare system is not providing best value to its people and practices for inspecting healthcare facilities, registering healthcare practitioners and developing Caymanian doctors are still lacking,” she said in the report that the PAC was reviewing at this hearing.

But Pouchie was unable to effectively explain why the ministry has dragged its feet over the issues that the OAG has been raising for the last five years, other than the lack of relevant staff and the pandemic. The acting CO also said she had little information to offer on why the recommendation by the auditor general to remove the duty and the mark-up on drugs and medicines to help reduce the costs to the public.

Pouchie said the ministry continued to grapple with healthcare costs and what it can do to cut costs for government and the public. She also revealed that the ministry has not even begun the work needed to introduce the wellness aspect of the ministry to help cut costs, but she implied that dealing with critical care, especially for the elderly, was the priority for them.