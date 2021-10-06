Governor backs work permit vaccine mandate

Governor Martyn Roper gets his first COVID-19 vaccine shot in January 2021

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has offered his support for the bills that will see work permit holders required to get a COVID-19 vaccination if they want to keep working in Cayman or take up a new position here. In a statement released by his office Wednesday, Roper said he was aware that the issue was emotive and he had received several letters “from a number of people about it”, but the laws were “reasonable, rational and proportionate”.

Responding to the correspondence, he said that government was dealing with a public health emergency and doing everything it could to protect the community and reduce pressures on the health services.

“Pushing vaccination rates even higher is an important tool in our armoury,” he said. “If individuals wish to enjoy privileges under the Immigration law and apply for a work permit or renewal of a work permit, one of the conditions they have to meet is to demonstrate that they are vaccinated or can’t take the vaccine due to medical reasons or another exemption permitted under the law,” Roper said.

“There is no right under the law to a work permit and there is no legitimate expectation for renewal,” he added, echoing comments made by the attorney general in the House of Parliament this week.

“Government’s policy is that if you wish to be employed in the Cayman Islands and you require a work permit, then you are obliged to demonstrate a number of things. This will now include that you are vaccinated against COVID-19,” the governor said.

However, he noted that Cayman has an independent judicial system that allows the public to air their grievances in court.

“The ability to challenge compatibility of legislation through the courts exists for all,” he said. “If there is a legal challenge, the government will have to justify the legislation and the judiciary will determine its compatibility with our Constitution and Bill of Rights.”

Roper added, “The government’s concern, which I share, is to do everything to support the health and well-being of everyone on Island so we can safely reopen the border. We all have to live with COVID in the future. These bills will support that outcome and my hope is that the community can come together to help achieve it.”