Ganja packages found in derelict vehicles

Ganja package recovered 6 October

(CNS): Police have found around 4lbs of ganja that had been stashed in derelict vehicles abandoned on Durham Drive in the industrial area of George Town. The RCIPS said that shortly before 2:30pm Wednesday they received a call from a member of the public who reported finding a suspicious package near a derelict vehicle. It was recovered by the K-9 Unit, but after a further search the dogs led officers to the trunk of another abandoned car nearby and four more packages containing ganja were found, along with drug paraphernalia and other items.

In total, about 4lbs of suspected ganja was recovered but no arrests have been made in relation to the matter, which is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.