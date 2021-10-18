‘Fake’ taxi driver acquitted in sex assault case

(CNS): A local man has been acquitted of sexually assaulting a woman who was a passenger in a taxi he was driving in June 2019. Following a trial lasting ten days, Everett Leon Gould (40) was found not guilty of assaulting the female lawyer by six women and one man after around three hours of deliberation.

The woman told the court she was drunk when she was put into the taxi by a friend and fell asleep as she was driven from Seven Mile Beach to the east of George Town. She said she awoke to find the driver sexually assaulting her. Gould, who does not have a taxi licence, denied the allegation, saying it was the woman who had attempted to instigate a sexual encounter with him, which he had rebuffed.

As the members of the jury delivered their verdict, Gould wept with relief before he was released by the judge and hugged by his loved ones, who had been in the court to offer support.

During the trial the jury heard mixed evidence from witnesses about how drunk the complainant was but it was established she had been drinking. The taxi had been called by a friend and it was Gould who answered the call, though it has emerged that he did not have a taxi licence at the time and was driving a vehicle officially registered to his mother.

Gould, who was represented by defence attorney Jonathon Hughes from Samson Law, had said that the woman was not very drunk but she had flirted with him throughout the journey. He said she had not fallen asleep, and while sitting in the back seat she had put her legs on the centre consul and had paid him numerous compliments.

He said that just before arriving at the address he had been told to go take her to, the woman asked him to park by a neighbour’s house. When he got out to open her door, she had pulled him towards her and put her hands down his pants.

When he gave evidence in court he said he had been taken aback for a minute as she touched his penis, but he told her to stop. She did and soon afterwards paid the fare. He claimed that the woman had given him an additional CI$50 over the price and then asked him to be discreet and keep what happened between them.

The woman, however, had refuted the allegation that she had initiated or consented to any sexual encounter with the driver.

She said she woke to find him across her in the back of the car close to her house with his finger inside her vagina. Given her drunken state, she describes touching his penis in order to maneuver him out of the way and allow herself to sit up before telling him to stop, which he did soon afterwards.

When she arrived home the woman had told her husband that she had been assaulted by the cab driver but she did not report the incident to the police for several days. She told the court that as a lawyer she was well aware of the ordeal she would go through if she were to make a report. It was not until speaking to two other lawyers and having considered the danger that the man could pose to other women that she made the report, she said.

At trial the woman had been honest about drinking and having only a vague memory of the sequence of events. She clearly refuted the idea that she had flirted with the man or engaged him in any of conversation. She also denied having paid him over and above the fare to buy his silence.

She said she could not recall how much she gave him but she knew it was over the fare, as she wanted to avoid any dispute. She persistently said that she did not initiate any sexual contact with the man and had been sleeping until she awoke with the assault already underway.