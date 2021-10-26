Ex-talk show host to lead Public Lands Commission
(CNS): Woody DaCosta, a former host of the now cancelled early morning radio show Cayman Crosstalk, has been appointed chair of the Public Lands Commission (PLC). During his time as the host of what was then a popular show, DaCosta was a vocal advocate for public beach access rights. His appointment comes at a crucial time as the board is dealing with a number of legal cases, including one heard in court Friday dealing with two public rights of way to Seven Mile Beach that were blocked by one of the Dart Group’s companies when it construction the controversial West Bay Road tunnel.
All of the new members of the lands commission were present in court for the case last week and DaCosta briefly addressed the court during talks between the parties about how Dart will create new access points to make up for those lost to the tunnel. Pointing out the new appointments to the commission, he noted their intention to ensure that the public’s rights were protected.
In a press release announcing the appointment of the new commission, Lands Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly wished the board well in their deliberations in the best interest of the public.
The Public Lands Commission (PLC) was established in 2017 by the Public Lands Act (2017) and its main goal is to regulate the use and enjoyment of public land by members of the public and to protect the right of access to, and use of, public land, including access to the shoreline.
However, it took some time after its creation for the commission to get to the point where it was functioning properly, and over the last four years it has focused largely on clearing blocked access points.
The PLC is also tasked with advising the chief officer in the ministry on general policies regarding the enforcement of the law and in particular enforcement matters.
