Education officials battle COVID challenges

Classrooms are laid out for social distancing

(CNS): The isolation requirements for families impacted by the outbreaks of COVID-19 across several schools continues to present challenges for the Department of Education Services. DES Director Mark Ray said masks, spaced desks and other social distancing measures such as staggered break times will continue after the extended mid-term break, as staff try to mitigate the spread of the virus in schools.

With another eight children among Wednesday’s positive results, the issue of juggling isolation for children and staff continues for education officials.

Ray said that schools have been significantly affected by the virus and as a result they are implementing plans in accordance with the needs of their students and the remote learning platforms that have been tested since the beginning of last month, with the first outbreak at George Town Primary school. He said 258 households signed on for remote learning with government laptops.

Ray said that the decision to extend the mid-term break came when even remote learning could not plug the gap because around 16 high school teachers were in quarantine.

He urged parents to talk with students ahead of their return to school later this month about social distancing and the other health and safety measures that will continue in schools for the foreseeable future.

The imminent rollout of rapid testing is expected to help schools manage teaching staff and in future prevent entire classes and all of their families from having to isolate when one child tests positive.

But prior to the mid-term break, dozens of students had reverted to online learning and their parents were prevented from going to work as they quarantine alongside their children.

Over the next week or so exit tests are being conducted at the hospital for students, teachers and families who were originally negative according to the schedule posted below. Families with a positive person in the household are to remain in quarantine until notified directly by Public Health.