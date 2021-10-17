Drunk driver mows down men on porch

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a breathalyzer test found that he was more than two times over the limit when he mowed down two people sitting outside a home in the district on Thursday night. Police said that at about 11:20pm police and emergency service were called to the scene at a home on Elizabeth Street in West Bay. The alleged drunk driver was in a Honda CR-V that had crash into two men who were seated outside the residence, which was also damaged in the collision.

The men were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, who appeared intoxicated, was arrested at the scene but was later granted bail, police said. The investigation continues.