Dr Lee ‘stars’ in rapid home test demo

CMO Dr John Lee demonstrates how to use the rapid home tests

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has released a video demonstrating how to use the rapid home test kits for COVID-19, which are expected to become available to the public next week. Government is currently working on regulations surrounding the use of the lateral flow tests, which will reduce the number of people forced into quarantine as a result of community transmission. As a first step, the tests will be deployed in schools to help them manage cases and ensure that students who are not positive can stay in class, even where some students are infected.

Government is expected to reveal the details of how the home tests will be used and monitored at the press briefing on Thursday.

But with the expectation that they will soon be used very widely, the video below shows just how easy they are to use.