DG urges civil servants to take part in census

Census worker (from ESO social media)

(CNS): With the census now underway behind a shield of face masks and sanitizer, the deputy governor is urging civil servants to be “model interviewees” and do their part in the national count. Most enumerators conducting the house to house census are civil servants, and Franz Manderson thanked them for taking on “a mammoth task”. He asked the government’s army of employees to welcome the enumerators “when they knock on the door”, to be prepared to answer their questions and to do so safely with masks and keeping a safe distance.

The census should have take place in 2020 but was cancelled because of the pandemic. It was delayed an additional two days on Grand Cayman as officials worked out how they were going to include around 1550 residents in quarantine but who nevertheless need to be counted.

While around 75% of people in Cayman have now taken the two-dose vaccine course, there is no mandate for census workers to be vaccinated. According to the latest figures released by the DG, just over 70% of all civil servants are vaccinated.

Nevertheless, the crucial count, which takes place every ten years, is going ahead and the enumerators will be asking all the usual census questions to paint a picture of population, the housing stock and how we live.

This time around there will be questions about activities people do, such as fishing and agriculture, as well as their feelings and situation relating to things such as crime, disability, literacy and poverty. There will also be questions on renewable energy production, and environmentally friendly activities, which will provide us with long-needed and vital data.

The census is Cayman’s single largest statistical exercise, producing raw data to advise and inform government planning in the short, medium and long term. No individual personal census data is ever shared by the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO), the deputy governor said in his message to public servants.

“Confidentiality is a priority with all of ESO’s Labour Force Surveys, which, incidentally, have one of the highest response rates in the region,” he said.

Many civil servants have been involved in the census process, from the planning stages that began years ago to the ongoing education campaign, which will continue until the end of next month. Manderson asked those who will be counted to be “Caymankind” and cooperate with enumerators and encourage others to do the same.

“Let us play our parts in getting to know our islands better. It will only help us as we work and as we advance into the future. I wish the Census Team every success for a smooth and productive census exercise,” the DG added.