Delays expected at A&E due to upgrade work

A&E at the George Town hospital

(CNS): The Health Services Authority is urging patients not to go to Accident and Emergency unless they are experiencing a true emergency. The hospital has embarked on the next stage of its multi-phased project to expand the A&E department and improve the service. Due to the upgrade work, walk-in patients are warned of potential delays and asked to attend the Acute Care Clinic in the General Practice Building for less severe injuries or illness. Officials said those facing a critical or life-threatening situation needing urgent medical attention should still attend A&E.

Anyone suffering loss of consciousness, persistent, severe chest pain, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding that cannot be stopped, severe allergic reactions, severe burns or scalds and unexplained, acute drowsiness should be brought to A&E, officials said.

While A&E is still open 24 hours a day, the Acute Care Clinic is open from 7:30am to 8pm, Monday to Friday, and 8:30am to noon on Saturdays.