COVID reporting grinds to a halt as surge continues

Senior Forensic Scientist Christian Taylor operates a machine used in PCR testing

(CNS): The rapid community spread of COVID-19 showed no signs of letting up Thursday, despite an estimated 2,000 people in isolation. The General Post Office in George Town, the prison, the port and the Water Authority, as well as several more schools, have all been impacted by positive cases over the last two days. Indoor bars are being badly affected and several were closed Thursday, and the virus is now hitting banks, stores and numerous other commercial entities. But by 8:30pm, there were no official figures had been released on how many people are now COVID positive. The rapid flow testing policy for schools had also failed to materialize and GIS has said there will be no press briefing Friday.

People were queuing around the block for drive-thru testing at the Doctors Hospital yesterday, and although rapid tests have been on sale in pharmacies and supermarkets this week, every location has reportedly now sold out, as an anxious community facing a sudden rise in cases, despite the high vaccination rate, seeks an efficient way of finding out their COVID-19 status.

The virus is a communicable disease and even in the absence of a policy surrounding the use of these tests, people who are testing positive are reporting their positive home kit results, adding to the stress on Public Health and the confusion and unsustainability surrounding self-isolation and quarantine. It is also causing problems for workers who find out that they are positive but their employers still demand that they come to work until they have an official positive test from Public Health.

Meanwhile, the Flu Clinic located at the Cayman Islands Hospital is expanding its opening hours until 11pm at night on weekdays to reduce congestion at Accident and Emergency, which is currently under renovation, and deal with the increased number of people attending because of COVID-19. The clinic hours are now Monday to Friday 8am-11pm. The dedicated Flu Clinic helps to isolate those with flu-like symptoms that may have COVID from the general patient population and potentially reduce opportunities for transmission.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said strict prevention measures such as social distancing and wearing of masks were in place and he urged people to call the Flu Hotline before going to the clinic to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“Although influenza activity last year was minimal largely due to COVID-19 prevention measures such as mask wearing, predictions on what this year’s flu season will look like have varied,” he said. “This dedicated facility will allow us to better manage patient flow and an increase in cases due to COVID 19.”

The Public Health Department is awaiting their annual supply of flu vaccine but hopes to begin the flu shot campaign next month.