COVID cases soar with 90 positives in one day

(CNS): The positivity rate of people being tested for SARS-CoV-2 reached a startling new high Tuesday, with 90 positive cases of community transmission as well as two cases in travellers due to leave quarantine all recorded in just one day from 1,101 PCR tests. Two more people have been admitted to hospital and both are being given supplemental oxygen, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said in the announcement relating to the surge in transmission. One woman who was hospitalised in early September and another patient who has COVID but was admitted to the hospital on Sunday for an unrelated matter are both stable.

As the realities of living with COVID grew more stark today, Dr Lee said he was aware that people would be anxious but the ‘genie was out of the bottle’.

“I know a lot of you will be feeling frightened or worried with this increase in numbers, but they really are as we might anticipate with this being such an infectious disease,” he said. “It’s important to understand that once this degree of infectious disease is in the community, you can’t really put the genie back in the bottle. It’s with us as we move to reopen the borders further.”

The CMO urged people to follow COVID protocols and take extra precautions as the virus is now widespread.

“I really need to ask you to follow the advice of people that you trust and have trusted for a good long while and the information sources that are trusted out there, too,” he said. “Do please mask, distance, look after the elderly in the community and the vulnerable, and protect them as much as you can.”

Dr Lee advised people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from serious illness if they have not already done so. “Overwhelmingly around the world, the people who are admitted to hospital with serious illness and who unfortunately die, a huge majority of these are those that are unvaccinated. So we can see the evidence that it will protect you,” the CMO added.

Public Health is reminding all households that have undergone testing for COVID-19 that they must continue to isolate at home, whether test results have been received or not, until they are advised they can leave by a Public Health official.

The number of active and symptomatic cases or the numbers of those in quarantine have not yet been released for Tuesday. As of Monday, there were 320 active cases, but with today’s additional 90 positive results, even with some recoveries Cayman has around 400 live cases of the virus among those now in isolation, which is around 1,500 people.

Meanwhile, around 64% of those infected as of yesterday were said to be showing symptoms of the virus.