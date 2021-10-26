COVID cases soar with 90 positives in one day
(CNS): The positivity rate of people being tested for SARS-CoV-2 reached a startling new high Tuesday, with 90 positive cases of community transmission as well as two cases in travellers due to leave quarantine all recorded in just one day from 1,101 PCR tests. Two more people have been admitted to hospital and both are being given supplemental oxygen, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said in the announcement relating to the surge in transmission. One woman who was hospitalised in early September and another patient who has COVID but was admitted to the hospital on Sunday for an unrelated matter are both stable.
As the realities of living with COVID grew more stark today, Dr Lee said he was aware that people would be anxious but the ‘genie was out of the bottle’.
“I know a lot of you will be feeling frightened or worried with this increase in numbers, but they really are as we might anticipate with this being such an infectious disease,” he said. “It’s important to understand that once this degree of infectious disease is in the community, you can’t really put the genie back in the bottle. It’s with us as we move to reopen the borders further.”
The CMO urged people to follow COVID protocols and take extra precautions as the virus is now widespread.
“I really need to ask you to follow the advice of people that you trust and have trusted for a good long while and the information sources that are trusted out there, too,” he said. “Do please mask, distance, look after the elderly in the community and the vulnerable, and protect them as much as you can.”
Dr Lee advised people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from serious illness if they have not already done so. “Overwhelmingly around the world, the people who are admitted to hospital with serious illness and who unfortunately die, a huge majority of these are those that are unvaccinated. So we can see the evidence that it will protect you,” the CMO added.
Public Health is reminding all households that have undergone testing for COVID-19 that they must continue to isolate at home, whether test results have been received or not, until they are advised they can leave by a Public Health official.
The number of active and symptomatic cases or the numbers of those in quarantine have not yet been released for Tuesday. As of Monday, there were 320 active cases, but with today’s additional 90 positive results, even with some recoveries Cayman has around 400 live cases of the virus among those now in isolation, which is around 1,500 people.
Meanwhile, around 64% of those infected as of yesterday were said to be showing symptoms of the virus.
See Dr Lee’s video message on today’s results below on CIGTV:
The panic in some of these comments is ridiculous, there’s a global pandemic but we are at the booster stage also we won’t die! Chill out and book a ice holiday,Jesus this is ridiculous how anti opening up people are. Grow up.
We want Alden back to take control!
Are those admitted to hospital vaccinated or unvaccinated? Those on supplemental oxygen, are they vaccinated or not? Wish everyone a speedy recovery.
90 positives out of 1100 tests equals to about 8 percent of tests . This is very high compared to the past and of other nations. High time for lock down of three weeks to curtail the contact of currently incubating cases thus breaking chain.
How many hospitisations before our health service is over-run?
This is the only question….cannot believe it has not been asked?
I know caymanians are not great at basic maths but any expat can give you the number in 5 mins once we know the capacity of the hospitals
It’s been simmering, but it’s now boiled over.
I for one, and I’m speaking purely for myself, am very glad I accepted the chance to receive the vaccination.
Simmering since December 2019. Get in the real world
It seems the government is letting the cases spread freely before the borders reopen on 20 November, so that people cannot protest against the government’s decision to reopen (albeit under pressure from, we know who) when the cases spike even more.
Couldn’t PACT have at least let us enjoy our Christmas in peace!
If the tourists are smart, they would think twice before visiting a country with free spread of COVID-19 and limited healthcare facilities.
Cayman uniqueness has been shattered; welcome to the rest of the world and with living with covid.
Jaw dropped!
Hoping for a speedy recovery for everyone.
Unfortunately we have now slipped from a level 1 on the CDC list to a level 4. Good thing there are a lot of covid deniers that still won’t mind traveling here, but they might now appreciate our rules and regulations when they arrive.
Thankfully the borders remain closed and quarantine is in place. Can’t imagine how much hell would be raised if our cases were actually due to the opening. The delusional don’t realize we couldn’t stop this from happening anymore than we could stop a hurricane. Nature people! Might as well open up now. Hopefully people aren’t afraid to come here.
The aim and expectation to remain covid free (Flu free) is pure hysterical lunacy and refusal to accept reality and time for psychotherapy.
In case anybody still does not understand, our health care system is absolutely not prepared for what is about to happen. Vaccines are great but when the government refuses to impose proven public health measures in order to slow the spread of the virus, many people will suffer needlessly.
Opened or not, the covid is going to do what its going to do, like it did around the world.
Lock downs and quarantines don’t do crap.
I cannot agree with you. Our quarantine system was clearly working. We did not have covid in the community and we were all living wonderfully free and carefree lives. Reduce quarantine or make it quarantine on trust without the monitoring, and look what happened immediately. It is possible to keep the island covid free – or at least it was.
Even with this rapid acceleration in Covid cases PACT will do nothing. They will not even consider the consequences of allowing hundreds of infected tourists in starting 3 weeks from now. They don’t care who gets sick.
Within 2 weeks the modified vaccines for children aged 5 – 11 will be authorized for those parents that want them and within 6 weeks the new Merck and other oral medications that cut the death rate by 50% will be authorized. PACT refuses to take those facts on board because it might upset the cabal.
People should get their home oxygen supplies and and ventilators now. Toilet paper, pasta and canned beans is not going to be enough this time.
From the Compass sorry CNS):
“Lee said the latest admissions, both of whom were in stable condition but requiring supplemental oxygen, brings to four the total number of people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus. One of those was admitted in early September and the other was hospitalised over the weekend for an “unrelated matter”.:
So no new COVID hospitalizations?
CNS: GIS transcript of Dr Lee’s video message – “There were two admissions to hospital of people positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of hospitalised patients to four. The two recent admissions are requiring supplemental oxygen. Of the prior admissions, one has been hospitalised since early September and the other was admitted for an unrelated matter.”
It did not have to be this way. If we had a government that followed the science and implemented public health measures this could have been controlled. Instead ours just does what the business elite demand. Can we please have a do-over on the election?
So I see that the CDC downgraded Cayman to high risk . It is amazing what a little refusal to mitigate can do.
So what? Meaningless ratings. You really think Americans give two shits?
90 cases per day and 410 active cases with a population of 71,000 puts us at a per capita level of Covid infection higher than either the US or the UK at the worst part of their pandemics. Hospitalizations peak about 2 weeks after cases peak and deaths about 2 – 6 weeks after that. Nothing to worry about though, our politicians will soon get permission to do something, unless of course it might impact profits.
I blame the raccoon.
I trust the raccoon. He has not sold out to the cabal.
Let’s be honest. The nes in hospital are probably unvaccinated. There is a terrible comment I hear in Cayman ever day, whether buying wine at Blackbeard or getting my car cleaned:.. It goes like tis:
“Doesn’t matter if vaccinated or unvaccinated, you still catch it”
So, so so so stupid. True, but the unvaccinated will die, the vaccinated will not (unless they would have died anyway in the next 12 months).
The spike you can attribute to the early school closures arrives
I understand the need to reopen but it seems little is being done to slow the spread of covid. We should be using a vaccine passport system like so many other countries have used to prevent lockdowns. Why isn’t this being considered or even mentioned?
Cayman going to hell fast and what do we hear from government, nothing. Turns out that the people our government reports to were out playing golf and did not want to be disturbed so government can’t say or do anything.
More to look forward to next week (or maybe later this week) is Cayman’s promotion to the CDC Level 4 list of the most dangerous places for tourists to go. We have already passed that threshold but it takes the CDC a couple of days to update their threat assessments.
Not to worry, Covid deniers and others like them will fill the plane seats and infect us even faster.
Here are the facts:
1) COVID never going away Bobo – the community spread was not he 5 day change, was locals breaking quarantine
2) Community spready would have happened regardless of poliy – always gonna happen, same a s every county
3) First wave in every country looks bad, but ours is fin – very minimal hospital cases, I bet all are unvaccinated or serious underlying health conditions
SO: WHY IS EVRYEONE CMLKAINIG???!!!
CAYMAN IS A TINY OVERSEAS COUNTRY WITH A 80% VACCINATUON RATE AND 50% FOREIGN POPULATION AND BUSINESS MODEL.
WE WILL BE FINE. STOP WORRYING.
Overseas TERRITORY!
A sensible government would put the brakes on this outbreak but we have PACT that is owned by the cabal so it is going to be a very bumpy ride.
1 or 2 infected individuals getting past or through quarantine 6 – 8 weeks ago has lead to 90 cases in one day. Wait until PACT drops quarantine in November and lets in dozens of infected tourists every day.
John – of course we can put the genie back in the bottle. It would take some effort, but can be achieved. The government is choosing not to. Please do not pretend it cannot be done. The decision not to is a political one, and is not made with public health as the primary factor.
Well done PACT. CDC listing Cayman as a high risk Level 3 country even before dropping quarantine and bringing in a flood of infected tourists. Not only that but they achieved a a new record number of Covid cases in 1 day. Time for a parade.
90 new positives. 4 in hospital. 2 requiring supplementary oxygen to breathe.
Other countries like Singapore and TCI have demonstrated that mitigation measures such as vaccine passports, mandatory capacity limits and mandatory public health measures in high risk indoor areas like bars, restaurants, cinemas, gyms, etc are needed to limit transmission. Sadly that will not happen here as the cabal will not give PACT permission to do anything that will limit their profits.
#science