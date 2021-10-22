COVID cases climb with 30 new local positives
(CNS): This is what living with COVID looks like, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Friday, as he revealed that there were 30 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the community, including eleven children, from a batch of 574 tests results for the day. Exit tests for three travellers in isolation were also positive. This means that there are around 290 active cases of the virus now, predominantly the Delta variant and most of which were acquired in the community.
More than half of those who are positive have symptoms but are not seriously ill. Just two people have been hospitalised but are both stable and neither of them requires breathing support.
Dr Lee urged people to wear masks and socially distance as well as to get vaccinated in order to live safely with the virus. He urged younger people, who are the most likely to be socialising widely, to get their shots.
Over 56,100 people have now had their first dose and 53,813 people, or 76% of the entire population, have had two shots.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
History is unlikely to be kind to them. Living with Covid is a temporary phase. Some of our people will shortly be dying with it. And they didn’t even attempt the alternatives (including being the only bubble in the western hemisphere).
Boring. Open the damn border.
This is what you all must get used to so that people can make a living and not expect to live in a welfare state of monthly Cheques called “stipends” from the Government.
“This is what you all must get used to for the business owners, property owners and developers to thrive” GREED rules everything
It’s a pandemic, science does. You’re way behind the times. If you’re so afraid stay home. I had to for 18 months because of people like you. It’s your turn!
You aren’t making sense. The borders haven’t been open and won’t for four weeks. So how can you imply the current active cases have anything to do with greedy business and property owners??