COVID cases climb with 30 new local positives

(CNS): This is what living with COVID looks like, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Friday, as he revealed that there were 30 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the community, including eleven children, from a batch of 574 tests results for the day. Exit tests for three travellers in isolation were also positive. This means that there are around 290 active cases of the virus now, predominantly the Delta variant and most of which were acquired in the community.

More than half of those who are positive have symptoms but are not seriously ill. Just two people have been hospitalised but are both stable and neither of them requires breathing support.

Dr Lee urged people to wear masks and socially distance as well as to get vaccinated in order to live safely with the virus. He urged younger people, who are the most likely to be socialising widely, to get their shots.

Over 56,100 people have now had their first dose and 53,813 people, or 76% of the entire population, have had two shots.