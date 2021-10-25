COVID-19 management plan still abstract
(CNS): Reopening the borders and living with an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases means the Cayman Islands government must focus on reducing the spread and lowering the pressure on public and other health service providers while ensuring that isolation requirements don’t keep too many families locked down at home for too long.
It will mean supporting unpaid workers and micro business owners as well as dealing with visitors who become positive towards the end of their stay and will need somewhere to quarantine. But the plan to manage the issue that was revealed Friday was conceptual rather than practical and the mechanics of how Cayman will achieve the stated aim of being the most successful reopening of any country to date are not yet known.
While the plan outlines what government wants to do and the type of issues it will need to address, it does not say how this will be accomplished. At Friday’s press briefing, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the COVID-19 Critical Preparedness, Readiness and Response Plan would instill public confidence in government’s ability to keep the country safe.
“The purpose of the plan is to establish what readiness looks like,” he said, adding that the civil service was asked to demonstrate that it is ready to transition to receiving guests with no mandatory quarantine without overwhelming public services, stressing the health service or undermining the domestic economy.
As he read out the plan, Manderson described the concepts of how officials would tick the boxes of preparedness and assess what each agency would need to achieve, such as keeping teachers in the class and transport services safe and raising public awareness across the country.
“We are engaging with tourism stakeholders,” he said, noting the need to tackle the problem of COVID-19 positive guests and what would happen to them, especially those staying in Airbnb accommodation or private condos.
Premier Wayne Panton said the reopening will be well planned with a strong, sensible, pragmatic and safe approach. “But with reopening comes the increased risk of community transmissions, which is already growing rapidly, and as a result more people will get more seriously ill and end up in hospital.
“COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future but we know there is no better time than now to continue with our reopening plan,” Panton said. “Our guiding principles will remain the same: safeguarding the health of our community, protecting our health services, and being guided by the best data and science.”
Panton said that the finalisation of the details required for the operations and logistics of implementing the reopening plan was underway. He said that a dedicated team of well qualified and highly experienced individuals was “working day in and day out” on the plan, as he urged people to come together and embrace the reopening of the country, despite concerns that the key issues are a long way from being addressed.
“This is going to require corporate responsibility, personal responsibility and a sense of collective responsibility. We are moving forward with a safe and sustained reopening that protects our healthcare and education systems,” Panton told the country.
The consortium of business representatives, led by the Dart Group, that had been agitating for the borders to reopen by 22 November welcomed the announcement. Randy Merren, the owner of Hurley’s and a spokesperson for the group, said they supported the government’s collaborative approach with the private sector in developing a plan, though he also appeared unaware of the details, saying there was much work to be done.
Paul Pearson, of Davenport Development, said the group appreciated the enormous efforts, but “there is more to do in the coming weeks to help many in the community prepare”. He said the #Ready2Reopen campaign will help share information about getting ready, “but we fully recognise that being ‘ready’ to reopen will look and feel different to everyone”.
The opposition said that they had been invited by government to take part in a presentation about the reopening plan, which was welcomed by Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart. He said the public has a right to see every component of the plan and for government to prove that the country is ready to reopen.
“But it is not lost on me, or the public, that the country’s Critical Preparedness, Readiness and Response Plan is still very much a work in progress,” he said, pointing out that there are just four weeks to go until vaccinated guests will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.
While government’s figures do not detail the number of vaccinated travellers who test positive at the end of quarantine, officials have confirmed that there have been many cases where travellers who are vaccinated are still required to isolate after a positive exit test.
See the DG’s plan in the CNS Library and the full press conference below:
Category: Politics
Details would sure be helpful. Just spent 45mins on hold to get through to Cayman Airways where I was told they don’t know when or if the previously sold flights that had been cancelled when CAL reduced their schedule might be restored.
It was a funny conversation as the agent insisted they were not running “repatriation” flights, but in the same breath said they could only offer the flights gov’t approved. It might be confusion on the agent’s part but she was indicating the CAL needed to wait on CIG before they could update their flight schedule.
Mr Manderson uttered many platitudes in his “plan” without a single example of modus operandi. Much to do but nothing on how to do it.
Most importantly, what does this all mean for Pirates Week and Batabano? Can we get nekked and gyrate through the streets or not?
DG: Who made the decisions that have resulted in the uncontrolled community spread that we are experiencing and what decisions do you think moved the community from being largely protected to the situation that we find ourselves in today?
Never mind. All is under control.
As the Deputy Governor said they are “crossing their I’s and dotting their T’s”!!!
What a cluster @£&?!!!
Panton: “. . .and being guided by the best data and science.” Really? Fully vaccinated can be Covid-19 positive, get sick, and transmit the disease but you’re dropping quarantine. I hope CIG
has invested in a mass of PPE and ventilators for GTH.
This plan should not only be focused on tourism. Re-opening impacts us all. If there are triggers that will put us back in lockdowns, homeschooling, etc., we deserve to know that and we deserve to know that PACT has considered what the ripple effects will be of accepting more COVID in the community beyond the narrow lens of tourists maybe needing a place to quarantine and whether we have enough ventilators. The whole debale with how the GTPS incident was handled was alarmingly shocking as it revealed that PACT had not considered any scenario of COVID re-introduction and did not have well-thought out playbook to guide them.
Translation for those of you that don’t speak Politricks: There is no plan
Details of the plan need to address the unnecessary school closures. Can’t continue to force home imprisonment of two dozen families (or more!) every time a child tests positive. Remember – kids have very very mild symptoms. It is much more detrimental to them to have them out of school for two weeks than for them to have either zero symptoms (which 60-70% of children who test positive will experience) or very mild symptoms. It is also completely unfair to the parents, especially the vaccinated parents. Meanwhile, bars are open with basically zero restrictions, no offices with positives (and believe me, there are MANY) have shut down or forced the entire workforce into quarantine. Remember the grocery store employee and food service worker from last week? As far as I can tell, no grocery stores or restaurants have been shut.
STOP VICTIMIZING THE KIDS AND THEIR FAMILIES!!!!!
We are experiencing a rapid rise in covid cases, we have gone from suppression to removing all barriers because there seems to be a belief that vaccinated people are invincible. Many of them carrying on as normal, no masking, hygiene etc.
No one is talking about the food supply chain, just look around the supermarkets to see lots of empty shelves of products that are getting harder to procure. Thousands of tourists will exacerbate this.
The CMO is now appears to have taken the role of spin doctor playing down the outbreak focusing on illnesses not being serious and low hospital admission, but with covid escalating at an exponential rate this is likely to change. We have a re-open plan with few details and everyone is jumping for joy.
Covid is serious always has been, and the vaccine is not stopping it. We are told with each new strain that we are still good, but the truth is no one can predict the final outcome of this pandemic yet so caution should be foremost, but we have just thrown it to the wind. The government is playing politics with a pandemic, no longer working for the people, but for the economy and profit.
Plenty of people saying ‘we can’t be closed forever’ bit of a non argument really I have heard no proponents of this, but we can stay closed until it is safe to re-open. the pressure groups have convinced the government that the economy comes first and foremost. When the premier announced closure to the year end he said it was because of concern from the people but his mind was successfully changed by the lobbyists.
For the record, I took the vaccination and I am for re-opening but not in the haphazard way it is being published.
We are moving forward with a safe and sustained reopening that protects our healthcare and education systems”. Panton tells us. But ask him what that plan is and how it will be accomplished and he will get a dumb look on his face that would make Geo. W. Bush seem like a scholar. Panton says: “Our guiding principles will remain the same: safeguarding the health of our community, protecting our health services, and being guided by the best data and science.” This is the same (so-called) leader whose government is sending non-vaxed census takers door-to-door into our homes crossing his chubby fingers and hoping no one gets sick. Earth to orbting Premiere: The UK (you know, our Mother Country and all that) is conducted their census primarily online. Sending out a census taker into the community was the last resort if the household did not return their data in any of several other ways. Panton and PACT at the most recent press briefing–and in regard to their general approach to Covid 19–are poster children for the saying “If you can’t impress ’em with intelligence, baffle ’em with bullchit”. Time for Panton and PACT to start impressing us…maybe at least just a wee little bit. I mean PACT need not have any more practice in spouting BS, they have that down to a fine science.
There can be no doubt that additional community viral load will arrive by air, and that a rising percentage of visitors and residents will demand some kind of hospitalisation and oxygen therapy, that isn’t currently being tested.
Like most places documenting two years of epidemic frontline experience, oxygen supply and flow-through capacity will likely be the weakest link in Cayman’s medical intervention arsenal.
In anticipation of this, CIG should compel the self-obsessed “Reopen Cayman” capitalists to voluntarily open their bill-folds and fund the $1-2mln oxygenation supplemental reserve capacity for HSA, and get those containers on a ship…stat. Otherwise they may merit some different viral hashtags come December.
still planning the plan…zzzzzzzzzzzzz
How many community positives has Cayman had over the past few weeks? — LOTS
How many peppel that tested positive had no symptoms and didn’t even know they were positive until being tested? — MANY (The majority)
How many people required hospitalization? — VERY, VERY, VERY, VERY VERY FEW (2, I believe)
How many required a ventilator or other specialized care? — ZERO
Cayman has already been living with Covid and doing just fine.
It’s time. Open up fully. Welcome tourists.
No quarantine for vaccinated adult travelers or their kids with negative pre-travel test.
Come one, come all. Get tourism going again.
Non-vaccinated? Sorry. You had your chance to get the jab. You still need to quarantine.
Anyone testing positive shall quarantine until testing ultimately determines they are negative.
It’s a no brainer. It’s not rocket science.
It’s time.
Well at least now we can all sleep better at night now that the Civil Service is on it…
The devil is in the details…oh wait there are no details.
1) What forms of vaccine proof will be accepted?
2) If an employee or customer tests positive will businesses be forced to shut down for a few days for a “deep clean?”
3) Have you figured out that you really don’t have to close schools and quarantine entire classes or grade levels because 2 kids tested positive? If not when are you going to get a workable plan for schools?
3) Will you have rapid tests available for citizens returning to the US? At home rapid tests are not accepted.
4) What extreme cleaning protocols will be required of vacation rentals and hotels?
5) Will masks be required outdoors?
6) When Covid cases continue to rise will you back peddle again and hit the pause button?
Details PACT details; we all need them, we all want them, and you must provide them ASAP. You should have had the details worked out BEFORE you made the border opening date announcement. As my grandma used to say, “Don’t put the cart before the horse.”
Panton: “. . .and being guided by the best data and science.” Really? Don’t believe you, sir. Fully vaccinated can be Covid-19 positive, get sick, and transmit the disease but you’re dropping quarantine. I hope you’ve invested in a mass of PPE and ventilators for GTH.
Fully seatbelted motorists driving within the speed limit can still be killed on the roads, and take innocent lives with them (including children) yet still we do not ban vehicular transport. We are putting convenience and living a life above lives…