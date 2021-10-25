COVID-19 management plan still abstract

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Reopening the borders and living with an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases means the Cayman Islands government must focus on reducing the spread and lowering the pressure on public and other health service providers while ensuring that isolation requirements don’t keep too many families locked down at home for too long.

It will mean supporting unpaid workers and micro business owners as well as dealing with visitors who become positive towards the end of their stay and will need somewhere to quarantine. But the plan to manage the issue that was revealed Friday was conceptual rather than practical and the mechanics of how Cayman will achieve the stated aim of being the most successful reopening of any country to date are not yet known.

While the plan outlines what government wants to do and the type of issues it will need to address, it does not say how this will be accomplished. At Friday’s press briefing, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the COVID-19 Critical Preparedness, Readiness and Response Plan would instill public confidence in government’s ability to keep the country safe.

“The purpose of the plan is to establish what readiness looks like,” he said, adding that the civil service was asked to demonstrate that it is ready to transition to receiving guests with no mandatory quarantine without overwhelming public services, stressing the health service or undermining the domestic economy.

As he read out the plan, Manderson described the concepts of how officials would tick the boxes of preparedness and assess what each agency would need to achieve, such as keeping teachers in the class and transport services safe and raising public awareness across the country.

“We are engaging with tourism stakeholders,” he said, noting the need to tackle the problem of COVID-19 positive guests and what would happen to them, especially those staying in Airbnb accommodation or private condos.

Premier Wayne Panton said the reopening will be well planned with a strong, sensible, pragmatic and safe approach. “But with reopening comes the increased risk of community transmissions, which is already growing rapidly, and as a result more people will get more seriously ill and end up in hospital.

“COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future but we know there is no better time than now to continue with our reopening plan,” Panton said. “Our guiding principles will remain the same: safeguarding the health of our community, protecting our health services, and being guided by the best data and science.”

Panton said that the finalisation of the details required for the operations and logistics of implementing the reopening plan was underway. He said that a dedicated team of well qualified and highly experienced individuals was “working day in and day out” on the plan, as he urged people to come together and embrace the reopening of the country, despite concerns that the key issues are a long way from being addressed.

“This is going to require corporate responsibility, personal responsibility and a sense of collective responsibility. We are moving forward with a safe and sustained reopening that protects our healthcare and education systems,” Panton told the country.

The consortium of business representatives, led by the Dart Group, that had been agitating for the borders to reopen by 22 November welcomed the announcement. Randy Merren, the owner of Hurley’s and a spokesperson for the group, said they supported the government’s collaborative approach with the private sector in developing a plan, though he also appeared unaware of the details, saying there was much work to be done.

Paul Pearson, of Davenport Development, said the group appreciated the enormous efforts, but “there is more to do in the coming weeks to help many in the community prepare”. He said the #Ready2Reopen campaign will help share information about getting ready, “but we fully recognise that being ‘ready’ to reopen will look and feel different to everyone”.

The opposition said that they had been invited by government to take part in a presentation about the reopening plan, which was welcomed by Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart. He said the public has a right to see every component of the plan and for government to prove that the country is ready to reopen.

“But it is not lost on me, or the public, that the country’s Critical Preparedness, Readiness and Response Plan is still very much a work in progress,” he said, pointing out that there are just four weeks to go until vaccinated guests will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.

While government’s figures do not detail the number of vaccinated travellers who test positive at the end of quarantine, officials have confirmed that there have been many cases where travellers who are vaccinated are still required to isolate after a positive exit test.