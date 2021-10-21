Cops switch focus to night speeders

Photo from RCIPS social media

(CNS): The RCIPS road safety enforcement campaign, Operation Quaker, is resuming tomorrow with a new target in mind: night time speeders. From Friday, traffic cops will shift the focus of the traffic operation to people speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol after dark. The police said this is when and why most serious crashes occur.

The renewed focus of Operation Quaker will see an increase in police presence and traffic enforcement at known hot spots, speeding enforcement at various locations, vehicle checkpoints and high-visibility patrols. Drivers should be aware that officers will prosecute all traffic offences, particularly speeding and DUI, throughout the weekends.

“Despite our efforts, we continue to see irresponsible and dangerous driving behaviour, particularly motorists ignoring speed limits and passing other vehicles in inappropriate situations,” said Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “These actions result in not only putting their own lives at risk, but that of their passengers and other road users.”

Within a very short period recently there have been two fatal accidents on South Church Street, which is a 30mph road.

Ebanks said this was the right speed limit “when considering the narrow lanes and multiple hazards, including driveways, trees and intersecting roadways that can impede motorists’ visibility and ability to react quickly when needed. This road is characteristic of many roads in Cayman, where dangerous driving is especially risky and irresponsible, putting all road users in danger.”

The penalty for speeding is a fine of $20 for every mile per hour over the speed limit you are found to be travelling. If the total fine exceeds $500 dollars, you will have to attend court, and on conviction you are liable to have your licence suspended for a minimum of 12 months, along with the fine.

“When we attend major traffic incidents or someone loses their life as a result of a fatal collision, speeding and driving under the influence are almost always a contributing factor,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “It’s also important to remember that motorists are not the only road users, and to consider the heightened risk dangerous driving presents for the more vulnerable road users, such as cyclists, runners, walkers and children, especially on roads where there are no sidewalks to utilise.”

The legal blood-alcohol limit in the Cayman Islands is 0.100%. If you are breath-tested and found to have a blood-alcohol content at or exceeding this amount, you will be subject to arrest. Upon conviction you are liable to a fine of $1,000, and will lose your driver’s licence for a minimum period of 12 months. The penalties increase if you have previous DUI convictions.

Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay of Specialist Operations pointed out that both speeding and drunk driving not only risk the drivers’ life and those around them but they carry stiff penalties.

“More importantly, if you are the cause of a fatal or serious collision, your life will be permanently affected from almost every perspective. We appeal to everyone to slow down and not to drink and drive. Don’t put yourself in a position where you have to face the consequences,” he added.

Cayman is having another very bad year when it comes to road smashes. Carlos Luyang Patricio (37) became the eighth person to be killed on Cayman’s roads this year on Saturday evening in South Sound.

Every day the police are called out to several crashes, many of them serious. According to the latest figure, police officers are attending the scene of an average of around 225 collisions every month.