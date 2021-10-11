Cops investigate trio of gunshot reports

(CNS): Police are investigating three reports of gunshots being fired in different places during the early hours of Monday morning that officers believe could all be linked. The trio of firearm incidents began in West Bay with a report of shots fired in Finch Drive. When officers arrived at the scene around 1:10am, they found two empty cars with bullet holes, including in the petrol tank of one of the vehicles.

Forty minutes later, at about 1:50am, a report came in that more shots had been fired in George Town at Pedestrian Plaza off Printers Way. Less than half an hour later another report was made that guns had been fired at The Strand off Canal Point Road.

At all three crime scene investigators collected evidence, which was not detailed by the RCIPS. At the first one the police called in the fire service to make the tank safe before the scene was processed.

No suspects were encountered at any of the scenes as the shooters had left before the police arrived. Police also confirmed that there have been no reported injuries as a result of these incidents so far.

Detectives believe these incidents “involve a specific group of individuals” and there is a possibility the incidents are linked. But police said they were keeping an open mind at this early stage of the investigation.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information that might assist in these investigations to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.