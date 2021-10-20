Cops hunt dangerous suspect gunman

Charles Walton III

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to help track down a wanted man who is described as armed and dangerous. Police are looking for Charles Leonard Walton III (24), who was last known to be living in Prospect. He is wanted by the police for firearms offences and is known to be aggressive. Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to call 911 immediately if they see him. Walton is encouraged to turn himself into the Cayman Islands Detention Centre or the nearest active police station at any time, day or night.

The police are also reminding people that it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed a crime. Harbouring a wanted man can lead to a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for two years upon conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or 911 if the circumstances are time sensitive.