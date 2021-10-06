Coastguard’s independence set in law

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel, Guardian

(CNS): The independence of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard has now been formalised after the legislation to create the country’s newest law enforcement and rescue agency passed through Parliament with full support on both sides of the House. The debate on the bill was sandwiched between legislation for the work permit vaccine mandate, so the political consensus was overshadowed by controversies relating to those immigration bills. Nevertheless, the coastguard, which was established under the previous administration, has cross-party support.

Panton explained the functions of the new non-military uniform service, which range from protecting the country’s shoreline from illegal drug importation to marine rescue.

The premier revealed that the current membership of the guard is 100% Caymanian and that the law would ensure its independence from the police. While the police commissioner was previously overseeing the agency, the law now separates it from that oversight with its own commander.