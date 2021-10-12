Search continues for man overboard
(CNS) UPDATED: Officials have revealed that the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and other agencies have been searching for a man who fell overboard in the North Sound since last night. The missing man had been on a party boat but at around 7:30pm it was reported that he had fallen off. The search continued last night until after 11:30pm but there was no sign of him.
The coastguard, police and fire service began searching again at 6am today, and with the help of several private boats the operation is ongoing.
The search is being coordinated on Marine VHF Channel 24. Boats with VHF radios that can help are asked to contact the Coast Guard Operations and Rescue Coordination Centre (ORCC) on either VHF 24 or at 649-6722. The ORCC call sign is Coast Guard Base.
All boat users are urged to move with caution from Starfish Point to Governor’s Harbour as the rescue continues.
Check back to CNS later for more information or check the CICG Facebook page for updates.
I am praying for this man’s safety and protection. My prayers are with his family and loved ones. I truly hope that he will be returned safely to his family and friends. 🙏🏻
I will enquire with any of my contacts, who might be able to assist, if possible.
God bless,
Orrie Merren
This is my Brother. Please update us if anyone got some information.
Thank you!
So, was the boat operating within current covid capacity restrictions? Asking for a friend.
Any updates..?
If any one know whether they could find him. Pls….
Find who?
Hi im from srilanka.he is friend of mine.if any one know the details about this incident please share
I don’t understand with our fancy helicopter(s) with FLIR that they could not spot this person in a matter of minutes in the dark. Where they not on station last night? What safety procedures were followed by the boat captain, were they able to immediately mark the Man Overboard location on a chart/display so they could commence a search or direct help? I see these boats out every weekend and sadly this was bound to happen.
12 @ 10:54am – Exactly!! I once had an RCIPS Air Support officer boast to me that, from 500 feet high with night vision, they could see how many illegal conchs a certain individual had in a 5 gallon bucket! That was just to prosecute a poacher!
How come they won’t deploy this technology to save a human??
Might be more difficult if the bucket is submerged under several feet of water
That assumes the crew noticed him falling off the boat, if that’s what happened, rather than realising he was missing some time later.
The helicopter was in our area around 5:30 am this morning until just before 7:00 am. Does anyone know what time this person fell overboard?
Presumably before 7:30 last night?
10:38 read the article
In the story
Read the story. It says 7.30pm yesterday. That means last night!!
Read the article.
Did anyone hear/see any RCIPS AOU helicopter flying search grids last night? Didn’t we pay a lot of money to equip our EC135 with a powerful FLIR Ultraforce thermal camera and SX7 StarSun spot light? This isn’t some training exercise for the green CICG recruits, this is a real person in the water. Did the RCIPS really just hand this search file to CICG to get to after their breakfast, coffee, and morning poops?!? Maybe this will be their first public inquiry too.
I’m sure if it was able to fly, it would have flown. If it wasn’t, I’m sure there’s a good reason for it.
Jeseus, they wouldn’t leave it on the ground to spite anyone!
That is why we have two – what is the excuse now……..
There is no excuse, it was there last night and back there at first light this morning.
it was up from around 8.15pm for a good few hours
It was there – for hours.
More accidents will inevitably happen as too many drunks in north sound driving boats…and they know it…hope the person is found safe and well…
I sincerely hope they find they person by whatever means but isn’t this a bit of an oxymoron with the Coastguards first real high profile mission ?
Huh? Why is it an oxymoron?
Don’t worry. Pretty certain this person posts under a different name sometimes and still hasn’t learnt what an oxymoron is despite wrongly using it in one of his anti-vax vids.