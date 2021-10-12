Search continues for man overboard

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel

(CNS) UPDATED: Officials have revealed that the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and other agencies have been searching for a man who fell overboard in the North Sound since last night. The missing man had been on a party boat but at around 7:30pm it was reported that he had fallen off. The search continued last night until after 11:30pm but there was no sign of him.

The coastguard, police and fire service began searching again at 6am today, and with the help of several private boats the operation is ongoing.

The search is being coordinated on Marine VHF Channel 24. Boats with VHF radios that can help are asked to contact the Coast Guard Operations and Rescue Coordination Centre (ORCC) on either VHF 24 or at 649-6722. The ORCC call sign is Coast Guard Base.

All boat users are urged to move with caution from Starfish Point to Governor’s Harbour as the rescue continues.

Check back to CNS later for more information or check the CICG Facebook page for updates.