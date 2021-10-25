CI$1 million set aside for isolation stipend

(CNS): The government has approved one million dollars in funding for an ex gratia stipend for Caymanians and permanent residents who cannot work because they are required to isolate as a result of COVID-19. The stipend will be available through the end of the year, according to Finance Minister Chris Saunders. This will mostly impact self-employed, contract or casual workers in the private sector who cannot do their jobs remotely.

“The government is aware of the hardship COVID-19 isolation can take on households and particularly on those families with smaller trade and service-based employers who are not able to work remotely from their place of isolation,” he said in a release from his ministry.

“When these employees are placed into isolation, it is possible that some portion of that period will be unpaid. This situation is particularly difficult when a household has more than one breadwinner in isolation, and the loss of income is multiplied.”

Saunders added, “The health and safety of our population has been and remains at the heart of all policy decisions relating to the reopening of our borders. It’s important that we protect the community as much as possible from widespread COVID-19, but we understand while isolation and quarantine protocols are required, it may cause a financial burden to some. It is the hope that this ex gratia stipend will help to reduce the stress and worry that people feel during these times.”

To qualify for the ex gratia stipend, potential recipients must meet the following criteria:

Must have been in Public Health directed isolation

Must be in non-traveller related isolation/quarantine

Must attest to not receiving a salary from their employer or if self-employed must show they are not able to work from isolation

Must provide a declaration that they are not receiving holiday pay or similar compensation

Must not be an existing Tourism Displaced Worker stipend recipient

Must be Caymanian, Permanent Resident or married to a Caymanian with an Employment Rights Certificate (RERC).

Applications for the stipend can be submitted online and must include the necessary relevant documents as follows:

A copy of Cayman Islands voter registration card, Caymanian Status Certificate or Right to be Caymanian Certificate

A copy of the last payslip or official job letter

Banking details (for electronic funds transfer) or

Postal address (for delivery of a cheque)

A copy of the letter from Public Health mandating isolation or quarantine.

Work permit holders are not entitled to receive the benefits as they should all still receive sick pay as required under the labour law.