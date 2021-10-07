Child hospitalised with COVID-19
(CNS): A child who was admitted to hospital Wednesday with COVID-19 was said to be “doing satisfactorily” on Thursday morning, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, who issued a short video message. No details were given about the child’s condition as the CMO reported on the latest test results. Governor Martyn Roper said the “news that a very young child has tested positive and is in hospital will be a shock for the community”.
Along with four positive travellers who had been due to leave quarantine, a further five children were positive for the virus, though Public Health officials have not said which schools were involved. CNS understands that cases have been reported in at least two additional schools but has been unable to confirm the details. There are now more than a dozen schools reporting cases.
We are also still awaiting information on the number of households that are now isolating as a result of the school outbreaks. Government has not released information on individuals in isolation since last week, when 1,017 people were in quarantine and the figure has increased significantly since then.
Today’s additional positives have pushed the number of active cases of coronavirus to another new high of 132, with 62 people showing symptoms, including the hospitalised child.
Meanwhile, government continues to juggle with the spread of the virus through the school population, increasing mid-term break to two weeks and even longer for the John Gray and Clifton Hunter High Schools, which are both closed from today (Thursday). All the primary schools, the Further Education Centre and the Lighthouse School will close for their mid-term break on Monday until 25 October.
The premier has said that Cayman is learning to live with COVID and taking the lessons learned from unexpected community spread to pave the way forward, but it is evident that the education and public health systems are both struggling to cope with the spread of the virus through the schools.
According to the latest figures on the vaccine, 63 additional people received their first dose over the last day and another 151 completed the two-dose course, while 166 people have had a booster shot. The overall the national vaccination rate of the fully vaccinated stands at 74%, or 52,783 people.
I hope this child makes a quick recovery and the government realises the reduction in quarantine is a likely cause of this outbreak.
And so it starts … God help us.
He got you in to this mess in the first place.
Singapore has a vaccination rate of over 80% and this week has had to pause its reopening due to a surge in Covid and multiple deaths. Hopefully government is taking this type of information on board.
A child admitted to hospital with the covid don’t sound promising at all and don’t look good either,speedy recovery to that child
In before the “learn to live with it” cabal!
Is this acceptable to the cabal? Is flinging open the doors to the border worth this?
The government governs by consent…I don’t think they will have consent for much longer if our freedoms continue to be impugned.
They were duly elected. They don’t need your “consent” for another three and a half years. In three and a half years, if things are more or less back to normal by then, having some freedoms “impugned” now won’t matter to most voters. However, having dead family members because of their decisions to bow to the desires of Dart, CITA and expats who don’t like the fact that they have to quarantine after their vacations, will matter. In that context, it’s politically expedient for the government to move with extreme caution, particularly right now as Delta takes hold in the community.
The premier has said that Cayman is learning to live with COVID.
So is the rest of the world but we’re going to be different?
I don’t buy this koolaid the government is selling.
Foñlow the $
Until boosters arrive and are widely available, I’d feel better with masks, and a return of the concept of 6ft. But that would probably make too much sense.
and full quarantine
A few minutes ago it was announced in the US that in the short time federal vaccine mandates have been in effect the number of unvaccinated persons in the US has decreased by 1/3. Too bad that is not something PACT will even consider, even for the sake of the children.
This was going to happen from the day they announced that quarantine for incoming travelers was going to be reduced.
I have thought of doing an FOI asking for information on the air handling system at my child’s school and in particular asking for information how often the stale air that these days may contain aerosolized Covid is vented and fresh outside air is added. I decided that it is probably better just to teach them myself as I am not convinced that the school even understands the issue.
In years gone by it was common to put children and other people of low value to the governing elite at the forefront of battles as ‘cannon fodder’. I thought that we had moved past that.
cig should mandate that only kids with vaccinated parents can attend school.
Oh shut the f*** up. You can still get snd spread Covid to all the other ones.
With the school A/C systems the way they are and school windows sealed with one infected child or teacher you get ‘Covid in a box’ in which the disease spreads rapidly. The government must have understood that.
A vaccine is going to be available for children 5 – 11 shortly. Sad that this was ignored when the decision was made to reduce quarantine from 14 to 5 days despite all the evidence that what is happening now would be the result.
“US researchers say teenagers are more likely to get vaccine-related myocarditis than end up in hospital with Covid”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/10/boys-more-at-risk-from-pfizer-jab-side-effect-than-covid-suggests-study
That study isn’t peer-reviewed yet and other studies have shown different results.
It could be correct but much of the misinformation out there has come from pre-prints and non-reviewed studies.
trust in stats….132 cases…one person in hospital.
I am so sorry that this child is paying the price for the greed and indifference of others.
Who cares say those demanding opening at any cost as they press the ‘ZZZZZZ’ button.
Having been convinced by the reasoning of earlier posts on another thread, I blame this hospitalization on testing. If government stopped all testing for Covid everyone would have perfect health and all motor vehicle accidents would also stop.
vax rate has stalled again and the carrot approach is another huge failure for pact.
to get people vaccinated they need to bring in vax passport system for the people socialise in public places….
this has been a huge success in all other developed countries.
Another of the consequences/collateral damage of reducing quarantine. Hopefully the child will be OK but I have to ask how many more children and adults will be hospitalized in pursuit of the tourist dollar?