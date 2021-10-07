Child hospitalised with COVID-19

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): A child who was admitted to hospital Wednesday with COVID-19 was said to be “doing satisfactorily” on Thursday morning, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, who issued a short video message. No details were given about the child’s condition as the CMO reported on the latest test results. Governor Martyn Roper said the “news that a very young child has tested positive and is in hospital will be a shock for the community”.

Along with four positive travellers who had been due to leave quarantine, a further five children were positive for the virus, though Public Health officials have not said which schools were involved. CNS understands that cases have been reported in at least two additional schools but has been unable to confirm the details. There are now more than a dozen schools reporting cases.

We are also still awaiting information on the number of households that are now isolating as a result of the school outbreaks. Government has not released information on individuals in isolation since last week, when 1,017 people were in quarantine and the figure has increased significantly since then.

Today’s additional positives have pushed the number of active cases of coronavirus to another new high of 132, with 62 people showing symptoms, including the hospitalised child.

Meanwhile, government continues to juggle with the spread of the virus through the school population, increasing mid-term break to two weeks and even longer for the John Gray and Clifton Hunter High Schools, which are both closed from today (Thursday). All the primary schools, the Further Education Centre and the Lighthouse School will close for their mid-term break on Monday until 25 October.

The premier has said that Cayman is learning to live with COVID and taking the lessons learned from unexpected community spread to pave the way forward, but it is evident that the education and public health systems are both struggling to cope with the spread of the virus through the schools.

According to the latest figures on the vaccine, 63 additional people received their first dose over the last day and another 151 completed the two-dose course, while 166 people have had a booster shot. The overall the national vaccination rate of the fully vaccinated stands at 74%, or 52,783 people.