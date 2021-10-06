Census going ahead but more workers needed
(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office is looking for 40 more census enumerators to work on Grand Cayman. Despite the community spread of the virus, the ESO is still going ahead with the national count, which was put off from last year. The work is for up to eight weeks and requires the counters to go door to door and collect data for the official census, which kicks off on Sunday 10 October.
The ESO said they are looking for people who are quick learners, preferably with survey-conducting and computer-related experience, and are available to train this week and prepared to work in any district. The individuals must be Caymanians or permanent residents with the right to work or government employees on contracts.
Equally importantly, the applicants must have clean police records, health insurance, access to a properly licensed motor vehicle, a valid driver’s licence and be properly insured to legally drive.
Applicants who meet these criteria and wish to work as enumerators for the next six to eight weeks can download the official application forms from either here or here and send in the completed forms as soon as possible, since time is of the essence.
The form seeks full contact details in order that applicants can be contacted quickly to undergo and complete training before field work begins.
Applicants can also contact Census 2021 Coordinator Andrelene Royal on 244-4602 or at andrelene.royal@gov.ky for more information.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Politics
The worst time ever to do a door to door census. What the **** is wrong with this govt.
Since this pandemic kicked off I have only opened my door to friends and that’s the way it will stay for the foreseeable future.
Unless it’s members of the RCIP who have a warrant…….after they show me their vax cert.
PACT can’t have it more ways than one when they feel like it.
Does anyone know how much they pay?
$40 for every completed or partially completed form. Each census worker will get about 200 homes. Good pay for ticking off boxes. It should be mandatory that they are vaccinated or, if not, they should have to tell the home owners. I won’t let them in without proof of vaccination.
Less than the stipend
Superspreader census. Nope.
Why is this door to door and not online. It’s 2021 for god’s sake.
I will be asking to see their vaccine card.
Ummm, Permanent Residents have no right to work as Census Enumerators unless their PR Certificate expressly provides that title as a permitted role. You would not want to be causing the commission of immigration offenses, would you ESO?
CNS: The only issue here is comprehension skills. 2nd para – “or permanent residents with the right to work”.
The right to work extends only to their stated profession at time of application Nicky. You should know this.
CNS: Permanent residents with the right to work can only work in the private sector in their stated fields, which corresponds to the work permit they were on when they applied for PR. They can do anything for government, where the work permit system does not apply. Spouses of Caymanians who are not Caymanians themselves get Residency & Employment Rights Certificates, which means they can do anything anyway.
Why are stipend recipients not doing this job (assuming they meet the requirements). Why are paying people to do this when so many are “unemployed “?
I completely agree with other comments. These days I will not allow any adult who cannot show proof of vaccination into my yard let alone my house. Having census takers who are not vaccinated in the middle of a Delta variant outbreak is ridiculous but sadly consistent with other bad decisions recently by this government (that I supported).
No requirement to be vaccinated? There is not a chance I will cooperate in any in person sessions.
Perfect opportunity for the unemployed Caymanians.
You have to be able to read and do basic math for the job. Big problem for a lot of unemployed Caymanians.
They are unemployed for a reason.
PAC should have brought this process forward to May or June. It easily could have been done.
No idea why they waited and now we have community spread and people are not comfortable with Randoms popping up on their front porch. Especially given the unknown vaccination status.
With the way COVID is spreading locally I would appreciate that they don’t visit my house. I am more than happy to fill out a form online but will not be entertaining anyone that is not an immediate member of my family visiting my home.
Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and need to scan their vaccine QR code before speaking with them.
Personal health threat. I will not meet with unvaccinated cenus takers.
No vaccine, no info.
I am ‘following the science’ and will social distance from census takers by not opening my door. We don’t know where they have been and for all we know they could have visited a house with covid infected persons. No reason this cannot be an online census.
No online option, no participation.
I concur!
But they don’t have to be vaccinated….?
They can still spread and what better way than door to door
They also better be vaccinated otherwise no info from me!