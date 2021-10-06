Census going ahead but more workers needed

Census worker (from ESO social media)

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office is looking for 40 more census enumerators to work on Grand Cayman. Despite the community spread of the virus, the ESO is still going ahead with the national count, which was put off from last year. The work is for up to eight weeks and requires the counters to go door to door and collect data for the official census, which kicks off on Sunday 10 October.

The ESO said they are looking for people who are quick learners, preferably with survey-conducting and computer-related experience, and are available to train this week and prepared to work in any district. The individuals must be Caymanians or permanent residents with the right to work or government employees on contracts.

Equally importantly, the applicants must have clean police records, health insurance, access to a properly licensed motor vehicle, a valid driver’s licence and be properly insured to legally drive.

Applicants who meet these criteria and wish to work as enumerators for the next six to eight weeks can download the official application forms from either here or here and send in the completed forms as soon as possible, since time is of the essence.

The form seeks full contact details in order that applicants can be contacted quickly to undergo and complete training before field work begins.

Applicants can also contact Census 2021 Coordinator Andrelene Royal on 244-4602 or at andrelene.royal@gov.ky for more information.