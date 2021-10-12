Census delayed to increase COVID safety

Photo from ESO social media

(CNS) UPDATED: The national census, which should have been conducted last year, has been delayed again on Grand Cayman in order to deal with the issues surrounding the significant number of people currently in isolation as a result of SARS-CoV-2 community spread. While the count began as scheduled on Monday, 11 October, on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, enumerators will not start work on Grand Cayman until Wednesday to ensure the safety of staff and compliance with safety protocols.

The Economics and Statistics Office, which is conducting the census, has not detailed those protocols, but it does not appear that the ESO is waiting until these households are released from quarantine to include them in the count. Given that there is no vaccination mandate for any local workers, it is not certain either that all of the enumerators who will be visiting households are vaccinated.

ESO Director and Census Team Head, Adolphus Laidlow, said no census worker is required to prove they are vaccinated under the Statistics Act or any Law in the Cayman Islands.

Given the concerns that some people have about people coming into their homes during the pandemic, Laidlow said that where a household is uncomfortable with the assigned enumerator, the field supervisor can discuss the problem and, if there is no resolution, refer to the area coordinator in the Census Office.

“Enumerators are given an enumeration area to canvass, not a specific household. Therefore, any special request will be dealt with up the chain of command, and an amicable and safe solution will be agreed to collect the data,” he said in response to questions from CNS.

The ESO said in a release on Tuesday that the two-day postponement was to “ensure clarity on how to make sure that all in quarantine and isolation comply with COVID-19 safety protocols” and “to ensure the safety of enumerators who will be visiting households”.

Because of the number of people in isolation, “extra precautions are needed to ensure the safety of both enumerators conducting the count and householders being counted”, the release stated.

Laidlow added, “We want to especially ensure that our enumerators’ health and safety are not compromised while conducting census interviews.”



