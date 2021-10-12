Census delayed to increase COVID safety
(CNS) UPDATED: The national census, which should have been conducted last year, has been delayed again on Grand Cayman in order to deal with the issues surrounding the significant number of people currently in isolation as a result of SARS-CoV-2 community spread. While the count began as scheduled on Monday, 11 October, on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, enumerators will not start work on Grand Cayman until Wednesday to ensure the safety of staff and compliance with safety protocols.
The Economics and Statistics Office, which is conducting the census, has not detailed those protocols, but it does not appear that the ESO is waiting until these households are released from quarantine to include them in the count. Given that there is no vaccination mandate for any local workers, it is not certain either that all of the enumerators who will be visiting households are vaccinated.
ESO Director and Census Team Head, Adolphus Laidlow, said no census worker is required to prove they are vaccinated under the Statistics Act or any Law in the Cayman Islands.
Given the concerns that some people have about people coming into their homes during the pandemic, Laidlow said that where a household is uncomfortable with the assigned enumerator, the field supervisor can discuss the problem and, if there is no resolution, refer to the area coordinator in the Census Office.
“Enumerators are given an enumeration area to canvass, not a specific household. Therefore, any special request will be dealt with up the chain of command, and an amicable and safe solution will be agreed to collect the data,” he said in response to questions from CNS.
The ESO said in a release on Tuesday that the two-day postponement was to “ensure clarity on how to make sure that all in quarantine and isolation comply with COVID-19 safety protocols” and “to ensure the safety of enumerators who will be visiting households”.
Because of the number of people in isolation, “extra precautions are needed to ensure the safety of both enumerators conducting the count and householders being counted”, the release stated.
Laidlow added, “We want to especially ensure that our enumerators’ health and safety are not compromised while conducting census interviews.”
The census was done in the states when there was no vaccination available. Masks were given and the enumerators just rang the doorbell and stood back 6 ft to ask the questions. There were no issues. Why makes issues and postpone things when you just need to learn to work/live with covid protocols.
You really don’t understand what the rebellion is actually about.
ESO needs to get with the program. Enumerators that are unvaccinated better stay away from my door or get hosed down, literally by my sprinkler system.
Do the census workers actually need to come into your house? Can it not be done outside since we don’t know if they are vaccinated? I prefer to only have vaccinated people inside, other than children of course.
What about the health and safety of the households that the enumerators which to enter? These census workers will be aiding the community spread of Covid. No one is coming into my house. Sorry, I’ll be working night shift anyways and we’ll be out til bedtime.
2019 population was 69913 with all tourism workers in place on work permits during a record breaking year but we’re supposed to believe we’re anywhere near 2019 levels much less above them.
What a joke.
“We want to especially ensure that our enumerators’ health and safety are not compromised while conducting census interviews.”
FFS what about the safety of the public???
There are numerous homes that have vulnerable and old people.
I’ll be asking for vaxx proof before I chat with anyone, even with a mask on.
So while ensuring the safety of enumerators, the ESO is undertaking an activity that by definition endangers the health of EVERYONE? Holding an in person census during a pandemic (and having unvaccinated staff go door to door to multiple households) takes a special kind of diminished intellect.
I’d participate if it was online. But it’s not, so I won’t.
Lol. Two days not going to get all them enumerators vaccinated. Won’t be answering my door same way.