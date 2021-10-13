Cayman sends urgent aid to Bay Islands

Aid supplies heading to Honduras

(CNS) More than 11,000 pounds of relief aid and essential supplies was airlifted yesterday from Grand Cayman to Guanaja, one of the Bay Islands in Honduras, in response to a devastating fire on Bonacca Cay earlier this month. Politicians loaded the aid, which had been collected from the community, onto a dedicated Cayman Airways cargo flight after Premier Wayne Panton had spearheaded efforts to collect the urgent supplies and made a commitment to help in the wake of the tragedy.

“Caymanians maintain a close kinship and strong cultural links with the Bay Islands as many Bay Islanders and Caymanians share a common heritage and multiple family ties,” Panton said. “When the news of this tragedy became known to us, we immediately began discussion a plan of action to assist.”

He said the Cayman community had been generous, with much of the aid coming from individuals and corporate entities.

“I was touched at the outpouring of love and care for the Bay Islanders by our people and those who call the Cayman Islands home,” he said. “As the Cayman Islands community is known to do, we sprang into action to collect aid through our churches, service clubs, businesses and individuals. The support has been not only encouraging, but overwhelming. I thank everyone for their assistance.

Other non-governmental organisations and businesses within the community are also making arrangements for a future shipment of recovery needs.

“I commend Governor Dino Silvestri for reaching out to us after I made the announcement that Cayman would be offering help and for his dedication to the people of the Bay islands in working alongside them to rebuild the Cay,” Panton said. “We will continue to support in their recovery in any way that we can.”

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said Cayman Airways had shown its importance again, not only to the Cayman Islands but to our friends and neighbours.

“As minister for tourism, I was happy that we could rely on our national carrier, Cayman Airways, to assist in this critical mission,” he added.