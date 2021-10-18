Cayman Regiment seeking more recruits

Cayman Islands Regiment

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Regiment (CIR) is looking for volunteers for the third round of recruitment for the local part-time army. The CIR said it is looking for physically able individuals between 18 and 50 years old who are Caymanian or permanent residents. Potential candidates are expected to complete the four-phase recruitment process: a physical assessment, an interview with regiment personnel, a medical and drug test, and a 14-day non-residential training camp, which is scheduled for 2022.

Once candidates successfully complete all phases of recruitment, they will be invited to the Passing Out Parade and officially become members of the regiment. Lt Col Watson, the Commanding Officer of the CIR, urged people to join up.

“Since it was created last year, men and women of the regiment have deployed during three tropical storms to carry out evacuations, route and debris clearance and emergency food distribution. More recently teams have distributed emergency aid to 120 quarantining families across Grand Cayman. If you want to serve your community and be part of a dedicated team that supports Cayman then apply to join us.”

So far 100 men and women have been recruited into the regiment, though officials have not revealed if any of the recruits have yet left. Last year then premier Alden McLaughlin, who spearheaded the local defence force, indicated that the goal was to recruit as many as 175 people.

One of the regiment’s original recruits is currently serving with the Royal Navy on board the patrol ship HMS Medway as part of the UK’s Caribbean Task Group. Lieutenant Theo Kelly was deployed to share his first hand local knowledge and experience and to gain further experience in planning for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief operations in the region.

“One of the roles of the Regiment is to assist with disaster relief, especially with the frequency of hurricanes,” Kelly said. “Some of my jobs will include ensuring transport links are kept up and running and all disaster relief equipment is maintained and ready to use. Building a good working relationship and contacts with the Task Group team will be invaluable for any future disaster relief operations.”